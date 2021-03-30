Sports agenda of the week

After a weekend of pure activity, where a new date of the Professional League Cup and the Argentine promotion closed, Vélez and Banfield play the pending match of the DAM Cup for a place in the South American 2022, and it is played a new date for the European Qualifiers. In addition, the eighth finals of the Miami Open, the best national and international basketball and the American Rugby Super League start. Everything to follow in Ole and that you spend the whole week glued to the couch.

Banfield – Vélez already has a date.

The soccer day in Argentina starts this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. with the match between Nueva Chicago and Chacarita for the third date of Group A of the Primera Nacional. While on Wednesday from 19:15 on the FOX SPORTS PREMIUM screen, the match that had been pending for the DAM Cup between Vélez and Banfield is played for a place in the Copa Sudamericana 2022.

Belgrade (Serbia), 03/27/2021.- Portugal’Äôs Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Portugal in Belgrade, Serbia, March 27, 2021. (Soccer World Cup, Laos, Belgrade) EFE / EPA / Andrej Cukic

Soccer does not stay in South America but moves to the Old Continent. This Tuesday begins the third date of the European Qualifiers in search of getting a ticket for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and there are great games so that you do not take off from television. Click here and check this week’s agenda.

Denver Nuggets and Facundo Campazzo will have action.

But not everything is football since we will also have action in the NBA. This Tuesday, Facu Campazzo’s Denver Nuggets host the Philadelphia 76ers at 10pm. On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics host Dallas, the Brooklyn Nets meet the Houston Rockets and the Lakers collide with the Milwaukee Bucks. This Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs face the Atlanta Hawks, the Golden State Warriors the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets again say present, this time against the Clippers.

The National Basketball League

There will also be national basketball. This Wednesday, Instituto and Ferro will face each other from 21 on the TyC Sports screen on a new date of the National League.

The Miami Open does not stop. (AP)

For tennis lovers we will have the Miami Masters 1000. This Tuesday the round of 16 begins, while on Wednesday the quarterfinals of the Miami Open will be played. Televisa ESPN 2 and ESPN 3.

Castro, unstoppable, goes to the try of Jaguares XV.

We are also active in rugby. This Tuesday there are three matches of the American Super League: Cobras Brasil XV against Cafeteros Pro at 1:00 p.m., Peñarol Rugby against Selknam at 4:30 p.m. and Olimpia Lions against Jaguares XV at 8:00 p.m.

