Sporting wants to maintain its advantage by beating bottom

04/29/2021 at 1:55 PM CEST

Quique Briz

The Sporting is getting closer and closer to revalidating the Portugal League 19 years later. To maintain the six-point advantage over the Porto, must win this Saturday in the Jose Alvalade to the National, bottom of the Portuguese championship.

The greens come from winning in Braga in a match where they did not enjoy many chances and ended up getting the three points with one less from the first minutes. This time you will have a National that chained a terrible thirteen defeats in a row that placed him in the red lantern. However, on the last day they met again with the victory against Vitória de Guimarães, something that brings them closer to salvation but that forces them to continue adding three by three to maintain the category.

The goal may not be against Nacional Antonio Adam due to accumulation of cards, and the return to the technician’s benches is expected Ruben Amorim, sanctioned two weeks ago for insulting a referee. Exactly the same fate Sergio Conceição, his Porto counterpart, after disrespecting the referee in his team’s draw against him Moreirense this Monday, something that will take him 21 days off the bench.

🚨 The Disciplinary Council has sanctioned Sérgio Conceição with a 21-day suspension and a € 10,200 fine for his actions after the Moreirense-Porto. ❌ All matches will be lost, including the Clássico vs Benfica, except the last match vs Belenenses. [📸 LUSA] pic.twitter.com/K6d3Z2YykK – Luso Talent 🇵🇹 (@TalentoLuso) April 28, 2021

After the end of that match, Conceição got involved with the referee, asking him for explanations for a disallowed goal by Toni Martinez in the 93rd minute. The puncture in Moreira de Cónegos is a step back from the spectacular seven-game winning streak in which he was Porto, who will continue to hunt Sporting this day against the Famalicão, forced to win to get away from relegation and that he has found in Malaga Ivan Jaime a great resource in attack.

The Benfica took advantage of that Porto puncture to be only four points away from the direct access positions to Champions League. This day they will visit the Tondela from Pako Ayestarán, which will seek to add to get closer to the sixth place, access to the Conference League. The Burgos Mario Gonzalez, third top scorer in the league with thirteen goals, will be one of the main threats of the “auriverdes” in the visit of those from Jorge Jesus.

In the fight for sixth place, they will star in an exciting battle Vitória Guimarães Y Moreirense. If the first winners, they could take a giant step to get that position in Conference league. Meanwhile, those from Moreira de Cónegos show that they do not sell their expensive skin in difficult matches – none of the big three has beaten them in the second round – and they want that sixth place to debut in European competition.

The duel between Gil Vicente Y Farense It also seems key in the lower part of the table. The latter escaped victory in the Algarve derby on Tuesday and need to win to get out of relegation. From this meeting the Boavista, who has gotten into serious trouble with two consecutive defeats and is bound to win against him Santa Clara to avoid relegation play-off.

Another that has complicated life is the Rio Ave, who has not won in the last seven days. To stop this trend, he will try to win in the Algarve by Portimonense, which is five points from both the decline and Europe.

Meanwhile, a Paços de Ferreira relatively quiet in the fifth place will receive the SAD Belenenses on this 30th day. The beavers have relaxed after an incredible start to the campaign and must be taking the games to not lose that European access position.

The day will open this Thursday with the match between Maritime Y Sporting braga. Those from Madeira seek to escape relegation, while the visitors want victory to rush their chances of reaching the Benfica after the painful defeat before him Sporting.

Matchday 30 of the Portuguese League (CEST times)

21:30 Maritime – Sporting Braga

16:00 Paços de Ferreira – SAD Belenenses

18:00 Vitória Guimarães – Moreirense

20:00 Tondela – Benfica

22:15 Porto – Famalicão

16:30 Gil Vicente – Farense

19:00 Portimonense – Rio Ave

19:00 Santa Clara – Boavista

21:30 Sporting – National

The day will open this Thursday and end on Sunday. After its completion, there will be only four rounds and twelve points to be played, which include visits from Porto Y Sporting to the stadium of Benfica.