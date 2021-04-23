Sporting save unbeaten in the last minute

04/23/2021 at 1:42 PM CEST

The 28th day of the Portugal League And everything seems tighter than ever The Sporting saved his undefeated with a penalty goal in the last minute and you already notice the presence of Porto, three points away. Meanwhile, the fight for relegation and sixth place in European access is tightening more and more thanks to the results that occurred on this week-long day.

Sporting’s agonizing draw leaves Porto within three points

The Sporting from Portugal faced the SAD Belenenses in his career to win the league title 19 years later. It was not the best night for those of Rúben Amorim -sanctioned in the stands for insulting a referee-, who missed a penalty and saw how the Colombian Cassierra He advanced the visitors 0-2, with a sung included from the goalkeeper Antonio Adam. In the final minutes, the Uruguayan Sebastian Coates Which center forward appeared in the area and cut distances. Finally and when the added time had already been consumed, an innocent hand of the visitors ended with the goal of Jovane cabral from eleven meters and the tie in the light.

In this way, Sporting continues as one of the four European teams undefeated in the league this season, although they have squandered a ten-point advantage over them. Porto, which has been reduced to just three. And is that those of Sergio Conçeicão They are still unstoppable thanks to their victory by the minimum against the Vitória Guimarães. It was Moussa Marega who gave the seventh consecutive victory to theirs and put Sporting in trouble.

The sixth place opens with the defeat of Vitória

At the same time, the defeat of Vitória Guimarães in Do Dragão has greatly tightened the fight for sixth place. The “conquerors” continue to be the owners of that position thanks to the tie between Santa Clara Y Moreirense, seventh and eighth classified that would have been awarded to win. Furthermore, the victory of Tondela about him Madeira National He has gotten them into the fight and they are four points behind sixth place. Although the insulares started winning, a great pass from the Spanish Mario Gonzalez left the goal on a tray to Murillo, which tied the match. Then a goal from Ricardo Alves in the second part he gave the victory to those of Pako Ayestarán, who dream of fighting for European positions.

The fight not to descend is tightening

With his defeat at Tondela, the Madeira National your options for salvation begin to get complicated. His lousy baggage –zero points from the last 33– and the distance of six points with the relegation play-off does not invite much less optimism. However, most of the teams involved won this day, which tightens things in the table.

The Farense keeps alive his goal of saving himself with a 0-2 victory in the final stretch of the match against him Paços de Ferreira, which remains mired in a crisis of results after a brilliant start to the campaign. While, Maritime he needed to win and he did so by the minimum against him Rio Ave, which begins to complicate life being only two points from the relegation play-off. Finally, he also won the Famalicão by 0-3 at Gil Vicente with a double from Malaga Ivan Jaime, something that allows your team to breathe.

The same fate did not meet Boavista, who showed his face in Braga and despite starting winning with a good goal from Sebastian Perez, the Sporting braga He ended up coming back, he takes three points that set off the alarms in the panthers and continue to pressure the Benfica for the Champions positions.

Benfica recital in Portimão

5-1 won the Benfica this Thursday in the Algarve. Those of Jorge Jesus, pressured by a Braga who stole the Champions place momentarily, they started losing against him Portimonense with a goal from the enrachado Beto, who has scored in the last four league games. Before the break would come the equalizer by Pizzi, and an incredible offensive display of the team embodied in the second half ended up giving him three points.

The swiss battering ram Haris Seferovi & cacute; still sweet with his double. In the last eight days he has signed ten goals and three assists, and is associating himself wonderfully with the former Almería Darwin Nunez, which also saw the door against Portimonense. In this way, the Lisbon team regains third place and will try to cut points from Sporting and Porto in their visits to Da Luz, although it seems really difficult for him to reach them in the table.