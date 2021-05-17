Sporting KC: Alan Pulido stands out in the ideal 11 of day 5 of the MLS

The Mexican footballer Alan Pulido of Sporting Kansas City of the Major League Soccer (MLS), stood out in the ideal eleven of the last day of the league, after his outstanding performance against all the Whitecaps Vancouver.

It just confirmed the good time I’m having. This has given me a lot of confidence. People will always speak, they will always judge. I’m focused on my thing, keep scoring goals, “said Pulido at the end of the game.

The Mexican forward was included in the league’s ideal 11, along with other elements such as Gonzalo Higuaín with whom he shares the attack, in addition to Alex and Cristian Roldán from Seattle.

Alan Pulido dispatched with a double against Vancouver to make it onto this list for the first time this season, leaving out Javier Hernández who despite his goal against Austin FC was not considered.

