Sporting Kansas City win against Los Angeles FC (2-1)

06/27/2021 at 1:36 AM CEST

The Sporting kansas city won 2-1 against Los Angeles FC during the game held this Saturday at the Children’s Mercy Park. The Sporting kansas city He arrived at the game with strengthened spirits after achieving a 3-1 victory against Colorado Rapids. Regarding the Los Angeles team, the Los Angeles FC reaped a tie to one against the Houston Dynamo, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this marker, the Kanseño team is second, while the Los Angeles FC he is eighth at the end of the match.

The first part of the confrontation began in a favorable way for the Los Angeles team, who opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Moon Hwan Kim in minute 24, ending the first half with a 0-1 in the light.

After the half of the game came the goal for the Kanseño team, who put the tables thanks to the goal of Polished in minute 61. After a new move increased the score of the Sporting kansas city, who turned the tables in the light by getting 2-1 through a goal from Salloi near the conclusion, in 87, thus ending the match with a final result of 2-1.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Sporting kansas city gave entrance to Zusi, Amadoy Dia, Shelton Y Harris for Lindsey, Martins, Polished Y Espinoza, Meanwhile he Los Angeles FC gave the green light to Kaye, Baird, Candle, Fall Y Bryce duke for Cifuentes, Danny Musovski, Blessing, Rossi Y Moon Hwan Kim.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of four cards were shown. By the Sporting kansas city the referee sanctioned with yellow to Ilie, while in the Los Angeles team he admonished Blackmon Y Rosemary and with red to Blackmon.

With this defeat, after the end of the duel, the Los Angeles FC he ranked eighth in the table with 12 points. The Sporting kansas city, meanwhile, reached second place with 22 points, with a spot leading to a playoff spot for the championship.

Data sheetSporting Kansas City:Melia, Fontàs, Ilie, Martins (Amadoy Dia, min.76), Lindsey (Zusi, min.40), Gianluca Busio, Hernandez, Espinoza (Harris, min.85), Salloi, Pulido (Shelton, min.76) and RussellLos Angeles FC:Romero, Murillo, Blackmon, Segura, Moon Hwan Kim (Bryce Duke, min.82), Farfan, Atuesta, Cifuentes (Kaye, min.46), Blessing (Vela, min.57), Rossi (Fall, min.82) and Danny Musovski (Baird, min.46)Stadium:Children’s Mercy ParkGoals:Moon Hwan Kim (0-1, min. 24), Pulido (1-1, min. 61) and Salloi (2-1, min. 87)