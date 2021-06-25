Sporting Kansas City host Los Angeles FC

06/25/2021 at 11:30 PM CEST

The Sporting Kansas City plays this Saturday at 23:30 his thirteenth game of Major League Soccer against the Los Angeles FC in the Children’s Mercy Park.

The Sporting Kansas City comes eagerly to the thirteenth day after winning at home by a score of 3-1 at Colorado Rapids in the Children’s Mercy Park, with goals from Hernandez Y Salloi. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won six of the 10 games played to date, with a streak of 19 goals for and 13 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Los Angeles FC had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Houston Dynamo during his last game, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the Sporting kansas city. To date, of the eight games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won two of them with a balance of nine goals scored against 10 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Sporting Kansas City they have won four times and drawn once in five games played so far, which is why they are a solid team in their stadium, achieving most of the points played. At the exits, the Los Angeles FC He has drawn once in his three games so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Sporting kansas city add a positive result at home.

In the past, there have been other clashes at the home of the Sporting kansas city and the results are a victory and a defeat in favor of the local team. The last time they played the Sporting kansas city and the Los Angeles FC In this competition it was in July 2019 and the match ended with a 1-5 in favor of the visitors.

To this day, the Sporting kansas city he is ahead in the standings with a difference of 10 points compared to his rival. The team of Peter vermes He arrives at the match in second position and with 19 points before the match. As for the rival, the Los Angeles FC, is tenth in the standings with nine points.