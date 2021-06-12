Sporting Kansas City host Austin FC

06/11/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. it will take place at the Children’s Mercy Park the duel between Sporting Kansas City and the Austin during the seventeenth day of Major League Soccer.

The Sporting Kansas City will try to add a victory in the competition after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Houston Dynamo in his field (3-2) and against him San Jose Earthquakes at home (1-3). Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won in five of the eight games played so far.

For his part, Austin FC had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Seattle Sounders during his last game, so he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the seven games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won two of them.

In terms of home performance, the Sporting Kansas City They have achieved figures of three victories and a draw in four home games, figures that show the potential and safety of the team when they play in their stadium. In the role of visitor, the Austin FC has won twice in his seven games so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Sporting Kansas City Add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have met before in the Children’s Mercy Park, in fact, the numbers show a victory in favor of the Sporting Kansas City. The last game they played on Sporting Kansas City and the Austin This tournament took place in May 2021 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the Sporting Kansas City.