Sporting Kansas City get the victory against Vancouver Whitecaps with a win (3-0)

05/16/2021 at 10:08 PM CEST

The Sporting kansas city thrashed the Vancouver Whitecaps during the last meeting held in the Children’s Mercy Park, which ended with a score of 3-0. The Sporting kansas city arrived with the intention of recovering the path of victory after losing the last game against the Houston Dynamo by a score of 1-0. On the part of the Vancouver team, the Vancouver Whitecaps he was defeated 1-0 in the last game he played against the Minnesota United. With this good result, the Vancouver Whitecaps is eighth at the end of the duel, while the Sporting kansas city is third.

The first part of the duel started in a favorable way for him Sporting kansas city, who fired the starting gun at the Children’s Mercy Park thanks to a bit of Salloi in minute 28. Later the kanseño team scored, increasing the score with a goal from the penalty spot of Polished in minute 31, concluding the first period with the result of 2-0.

In the second part, luck came for him Sporting kansas city, which widened the differences with a new both of Polished, thus completing a double at 58 minutes. Finally, the match came to an end with a 3-0 in the light.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Sporting kansas city who entered the game were Walter, Lindsey, Harris Y Duke replacing Kinda, Zusi, Espinoza Y Polished, while changes in the Vancouver Whitecaps They were Baldisimo, Habibullah, Brown, Godoy Y Bair, who entered to replace Raposo, Caio Alexandre, Jakob Nerwinski, Veselinovic Y Leave me.

The referee decided to caution four players. On the part of the players of the Sporting kansas city the yellow card went to Ilie, Kinda Y Espinoza and by the Vancouver Whitecaps admonished Cornelius.

With this victory, the Sporting kansas city manages to ascend to 10 points and remains in qualifying position for a playoff spot for the championship, while the Vancouver Whitecaps continues with seven points.

Data sheetSporting Kansas City:Melia, Fontàs, Ilie, Martins, Zusi (Lindsey, min.74), Espinoza (Harris, min.88), Gianluca Busio, Kinda (Walter, min.67), Shelton, Pulido (Duke, min.88) and SalloiVancouver Whitecaps:Crépeau, Cornelius, Veselinovic (Godoy, min.80), Gutiérrez, Jakob Nerwinski (Brown, min.61), Caio Alexandre (Habibullah, min.60), Bikel, Caicedo, Raposo (Baldisimo, min.36), Cavallini and Dájome (Bair, min. 80)Stadium:Children’s Mercy ParkGoals:Salloi (1-0, min. 28), Polished (2-0, min. 31) and Polished (3-0, min. 58)