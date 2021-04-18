Sporting Kansas City get all three points after beating New York RB 1-2

04/18/2021 at 04:08 CEST

The Sporting Kansas City got a win against him New York RB 1-2 during their first Major League Soccer match, which took place this Sunday at the Red Bull Arena. With this score, the visiting team remained in fourth position with three points and the home team is thirteenth with no points in the locker at the end of the game.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same score of 0-0.

The second half of the confrontation started on the right foot for the New Jersey team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Clark a few minutes after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 48. But later the Kanseño team achieved the tie thanks to a maximum penalty of Kinda in the 59th minute. Sporting Kansas City, who managed to come back through a goal from Salloi in the 61st minute, concluding the match with a score of 1-2.

The coach of the New York RB gave entrance to Valot, Barlow, Royer Y Carmona for Diarra, Brian white, Fabio Gomez Y Casers, Meanwhile he Sporting Kansas City gave the green light to Russell, Polished Y Hernandez, which came to replace Salloi, Kinda Y Espinoza.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card, one for the players of the New York RB and one for kanseños players. On the part of the New Jersey players, the card went to Diarra and by the players of the Sporting Kansas City in order to Isimat-Mirin.

Data sheetNew York RB:Carlos Miguel, Long, Nealis, Gutman, Duncan, Davis, Diarra (Valot, min.54), Clark, Brian White (Barlow, min.61), Cásseres (Carmona, min.72) and Fabio Gomez (Royer, min. 72)Sporting Kansas City:Pulskamp, ​​Isimat-Mirin, Fontàs, Martins, Lindsey, Walter, Espinoza (Hernandez, min.89), Gianluca Busio, Kinda (Pulido, min.77), Shelton and Salloi (Russell, min.77)Stadium:Red Bull ArenaGoals:Clark (1-0, min. 48), Kinda (1-1, min. 59) and Salloi (1-2, min. 61)