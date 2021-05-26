Sporting Kansas City: Alan Pulido shines again in MLS’s ideal XI

The great campaign you are having Javier Hernandez has overshadowed what was done by Alan Pulido on the MLS, who has been placed among the top scorers of the tournament with four touchdowns in seven games.

Although many question their calls with the Mexican team, the former Chivas player has earned being in the team that will play the Final Four of the Concacaf Champions League next month.

For the second week in a row, the Sporting Kansas City striker appeared in the matchday’s Ideal XI for his great performance this weekend against the San José Earthquakes, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

It is expected that in the next few hours they will report to the Mexican National Team along with the rest of the players who play in the MLS. Given the loss of Raúl Jiménez, Gerardo Martino will have to choose between him and Henry Martín for the attack during the tour in the United States.