Sporting is proclaimed champion of Portugal 19 years later

05/11/2021 at 11:53 PM CEST

The Sporting from Portugal he was proclaimed champion of the Portuguese League this Tuesday, 19 years after his last trophy, after beating the Boavista 1-0 at the Alvalade Stadium. In the absence of two days for the end of the championship, the “lions” got their 19th league title thanks to a solitary goal from the Portuguese. Paulinho at minute 36.

The team of Rúben Amorim He jumped onto the grass with the desire not to postpone the party and certified the victory with a shot from the Portuguese to a center of Nuno Santos. This is the 25th victory for the team so far in the league, which has yet to know defeat and has two rounds to go to finish the championship undefeated.

Thousands of fans concentrated, from hours before the match, in the vicinity of the José Alvalade stadium, where there were even clashes with the Police, and a bus parade of the players through the streets of Lisbon is planned for tonight.

The next day the Sporting visits the Estadio da Luz to face his eternal rival, the Benfica, which will have to do the hall to the champion. Also this Tuesday, the “eagles” won today by 3 to 1 against the National with two goals from Gonçalo Ramos and one at own door Pedrão, who also scored the goal for those from Madeira, who is bottom and has one foot in second.

Before, two goals from the Colombian Matthew Cassierra and one at own door Miguel Cardoso placeholder image gave victory today to Belenenses at the home of Tondela (1-3) and they bring him closer to European positions. The Spanish Mario Gonzalez scored the goal of the team Pako Ayestarán. The Santa Clara, another candidate for access to Europa League, beat 1-0 at Rio Ave, which is on the edge of the relegation zone.