Sporting de Gijón – Mirandés de LaLiga Smartbank: schedule and where to watch on TV

LaLiga Smartbank it’s being absolutely heartbreaking. So, we come to this matchday 33 with insane results, a seeded with three contenders struggling to stay at the top of the table while his other three pursuers also have strong hopes of fighting for direct promotion positions in the face of any enemy missteps. Given these circumstances this day will face the Sporting de Gijón against Mirandés in it Municipal Stadium of El Molinón.

The local complex is located in the quarter position with 56 points. While, for their part, visitors are in the twelfth, with 41 points.

Both teams will begin their fight to take the three points home on Sunday, April 4 at 2:00 p.m.. Likewise, as the matches can only be held without an audience, it can also be enjoyed through Mitele Plus and Movistar LaLiga with the relevant subscription to these platforms.