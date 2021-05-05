Sporting de Gijón – Lugo de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/04/2021 at 7:12 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The Sporting de Gijón and the Lugo, with the aim of culminating with Day 38 of LaLiga SmartBank, will carry out a new dispute of the national tournament this next Monday on El Molinón.

In the first instance, the locals directed by David Gallego are positioned in the number 5 place of the classification with 58 points and +10 in the goal differential and, therefore, in the league zone. In this sense, its history by league records a draw with Leganés (0-0), a draw with Zaragoza (0-0), a defeat against Oviedo (1-0) and a defeat against Tenerife (1-0).

As for your adversaries, Rubén Albés’ squad is located in twenty-first place in the table with 37 points and -17 in goal differential, that is, in the relegation zone. Likewise, their recent meetings indicate a draw with Zaragoza (2-2), a defeat against Ponferradina (2-0), a defeat against Alcorcón (3-1) and a defeat against Mallorca (2-0).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH

The match between Sporting de Gijón and the Lugo of the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 38 2020-2021 will take place this Monday, May 10 at 9:00 p.m., and the meeting can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.