Sporting Cristal beats Arsenal with a double from Alejandro Hohberg

07/15/2021 at 05:14 CEST

Sporting Cristal took a step towards the quarterfinals of the South American Cup by defeating today in the 98th minute 2-1 at Arsenal de Sarandí thanks to the Peruvian-Uruguayan Alejandro Hohberg, who scored two goals. The Celeste Machine achieved a long-suffering victory at the National Stadium in Lima that, however, leaves the round of 16 series open, whose definition will take place next week in Sarandí. Hohberg guaranteed the three points to the Peruvian champion with two goals, one from a penalty in the 89th minute and another after the eighth minute added.

The people of Lima went out to look for the three points from the initial whistle. However, Arsenal also had an offensive plan that generated scoring chances with Lucas Albertengo, Leonel Picco, Bruno Sepúlveda and Juan Andrada. Goalkeeper Alejandro Duarte contained at least two Arsenal skirmishes. Hohberg disputed the direction of Cristal with Gonzales, but the efforts were not enough in the first 45 minutes of play.

For the second half, those led by Sergio Rondina turned to attack, which surprised the locals. The pressure served the visitors to go ahead. The front Nicolas Mazzola, who came in through Bruno Sepúlveda, opened the scoring in the 70th minute with a left-footed shot after a cross into the area by Nicolás Castro.

Cristal equalized with a penalty that Hohberg scored a goal in the 89th minute. And nine minutes later, Hohberg unleashed a left-footed shot that sealed Cristal’s victory.