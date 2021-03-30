Sporting Cristal adds 20 games without losing after beating Alianza Atlético

Mar 30, 2021 at 3:18 AM CEST

EFE / Lima

The Sporting Cristal he thrashed this Monday for 0-3 to the University of Huánuco Alliance and maintains an impeccable trajectory in the first three days of the Peruvian league, making a full of victories with eight goals in favor and none against. With the new victory, the celestial team was guaranteed to continue in the first place in Group B unless Sport Huancayo beat Ayacucho 5-0 on Tuesday.

He also added twenty consecutive games undefeated, with which he equaled the record he had from 1986, since he has not lost a match since October 3, 2020, when he fell 1-2 against Atlético Grau de Piura.

Cristal’s goals against Alianza Universidad came in the second half, with goals from Ecuadorian winger Washington Corozo, left-back Nilson Loyola and Argentine central defender Omar Merlo. Argentine striker Marco Riquelme made his debut in the Lima district of Rímac, who started in the starting eleven of coach Roberto Mosquera.

Earlier, the Sport Boys got the first points of the season by winning in extremis by 3-2 to Binational, with a goal in the last minute from Tarek Carranza, who debuted with the pink shirt. Boys arrived at halftime with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Jorman Aguilar and Joao Villamarín, but Binacional equalized the score in the final stretch with goals from Colombian striker Johan Arango in minute 73 and from Yhirbis Córdova in 88. When it seemed that the match would end in a draw, Carranza broke the equality in the 91st minute by taking a penalty that allows the players of ‘La Misilera’ to breathe easy, quite the opposite of Binacional, which added its third defeat of the season and continues without scoring.