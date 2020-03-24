One of the tall matches that would have to be played during these weeks of confinement was the Asturian derby between Sporting de Gijón and Real Oviedo, scheduled for next Sunday at 9:00 p.m. in El Molinón. The coronavirus crisis and the health alert will prevent it from being played on the grass, but it will be played in the FIFA 20, because both clubs have reached an agreement to play a derby in the aforementioned video game and thus allocate everything raised to fight against the Covid-19.

Obviously it is not the same and it is difficult to resemble a normal Asturian derby, surrounded by passion and rivalry whenever it is played. But this virtual duel between Sporting de Gijón and Real Oviedo will also generate great expectationsBecause, in the absence of football, the FIFA 20 tournaments are having a great acceptance and follow-up, as proved in the League tournament organized by Ibai Llanos.

The schedule is to be confirmed

This Monday, Sporting and Oviedo are sending messages of union in difficult times, and the last measure that shows this approach is the virtual derby, already officially announced by both clubs with the hashtag #EsteDerbiLoGanamosTodos. It will be a FIFA 20 match for solidarity purposes and will be played on Sunday, February 29, although the schedule is yet to be confirmed, as will the way to watch it online.

The players themselves are already chosen and confirmed. Álvaro Vázquez, who is going through quarantine alone at home and acknowledges that it is not easy, will play alongside Nacho Mendez defending the colors of Sporting de Gijón. In front, Carlos Hernández and Yoel Bárcenas They will try to win and Real Oviedo will emerge victorious in this virtual duel between two rivals now united by a good house.

💙 Oviedists! As we told you yesterday … #EsteDerbiLoGanamosTodos

So this Sunday we play #SportingRealOviedo, but from 🏡 and for a good cause 😊

We will tell you details soon! pic.twitter.com/EKedEVZuuL

– Real Oviedo (@RealOviedo) March 24, 2020