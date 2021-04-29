Sportiness and all-wheel drive based on “plug” …

The Volkswagen ID range has become an authentic revulsive for the German manufacturer. The ID.3 was the first step on this tough road, but it wasn’t until the birth of the ID.4 that the public took it seriously. For proof we have that the electric SUV of the boys of Wolfsburg has been deserving of the Wolrd Car of the Year 2021 award. However, there are many things to know about the ID.4, such as the arrival of its sports version.

Of Volkswagen ID.4 GTX We already talked a few days ago, just when the firm announced its debut. It was through a brief teaser, although enough to intuit his intentions. Now it is one hundred percent official and yes, the cabals that we had made have been fulfilled. Especially regarding technology applied to your electric powertrain, which increases the power and offers all-wheel drive. But it is not the only change it undergoes … we will tell you about it.

How is the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX different from the ID.4?

As we have said the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX It is, at the moment, the spiciest version of this SUV. Therefore, to differentiate it from the rest of the options in the range, the brand’s design department has applied a series of changes. They are not deep, although they are enough to give it a racing air (if an SUV can be considered as such). Especially for the new bumpers, the 21 ″ alloy wheels wave bi-color bodywork.

Inside the ID.4 GTX releases changes. The most remarkable thing is the arrival of a Black and X-Blue upholstery with contrasting red stitching. These are AGR certified and feature the GTX logo on the top of the backrest. We can also find this emblem in door sills or heated steering wheel lower arm. The endowment is kept high, with among others the Hello ID voice assistant.

Electric powertrain with two motors and 220 kW (300 hp) of power …

If the aesthetic changes of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX They seem little to you, with their technique you will have no complaints. The base does not change, but the configuration of its powertrain does. Now add a second impeller on the previous train, providing more power and, incidentally, an extra touch of traction. The rear, which is still the main one, is made of permanent magnets and the front is an asynchronous one that acts when there is loss of motor skills or sporty driving.

Thanks to this combination the power go up until you reach the 220 kW, that is, 300 CV. To power itself, the ID.4 GTX resorts to a pack of lithium ion batteries with 82 kWh capacity. Actual are 77 kWh, providing an average autonomy approved according to the WLTP protocol close to 500 kilometers (about 480 kilometers). For its part, the benefits are more remarkable, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour of 6.2 seconds.

To maintain or recover battery charge, the ID.4 GTX has several solutions. When we get going, the driving mode selector and regenerative braking allow the driver to choose the option that best suits his needs. When stopped, it has an on-board charger of 11 kW of power, although fast charging to a maximum of 125 kW is also available, reducing waiting times.

Later there will be more, an ID.4 with a Sport finish …

To finish we must mention that the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX It is not the latest version to hit the range of this all-way. According to the Bavarian firm, one of the sporty cut. For now we do not know what his last name will be or if it will be available based on an optional Sport package. Among the improvements that it will include, there will be a lower body height (around 1.5 centimeters) or a DCC adaptive suspension.

The powertrain response it should be more direct, as it should also have a more precise direction. The pity is that we do not know when it will hit the market, although seeing its success and the reception that the public is giving it, it should not take long.

