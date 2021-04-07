Sportier, sharper: the Mercedes CLS receives a successful facelift

The current Mercedes CLS, its third generation since its launch in 2004, has been with us for three years. Mercedes has decided that it is time to apply a light facelift to keep her image fresh and attractive. In this generation, the Mercedes sports saloon has been overshadowed by the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT, and Mercedes wants to remind us that the CLS is a very competent and interesting product in its own right. In this article we are going to talk about the changes to which the Mercedes CLS has undergone for this year 2021.

The main changes are aesthetic, and it is the front where they are most noticeable. The grille has been very slightly redesigned, and although the optics do not change, the front bumper is more moderate and aggressive, but without losing that touch of fluidity of all Mercedes CLS. The rear of the Mercedes CLS remains unchanged, but Mercedes has complemented this slight facelift with two new designs for 19-inch wheels, and a new tone for its body, called Spectral Blue Metallic.

In the AMG Line versions we can choose two new colors for its 20-inch two-tone wheels.

While the exterior changes are really bare-bones, they add a distinctive touch to the car and keep it up to date. In its cabin, the changes affect the steering wheel first. Is a new multifunction steering wheel with haptic surfaces and a capacitive sensor on its rim, capable of detecting the presence of the driver’s hands on it. In this way, the driver does not have to apply turning torque for the lane centering system to detect that we are attentive to the environment. It is the same steering wheel that we can find in a Mercedes S-Class.

In addition, in its well-kept cabin we have two new materials for the dashboard trim, much more successful than the standard “piano black”. We can decorate it in a natural walnut wood, open pore and brown color, plus high-gloss gray wood. We also have more customization options for the seat upholstery: it is now possible to upholster them in the Neva gray / magma gray and Sienna brown / black color combinations. If we want more personalization, Mercedes-Benz designo will also help us.

It is a light facelift, but it touches a multitude of aspects and introduces new mechanics to the range.

The designo interior with nappa leather is available in five new color combinations and if we are very picky, we can also choose exclusive and tailored shades for the body. The top-of-the-range versions of the Mercedes CLS, the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC + do not receive mechanical changes, but they do a new AMG Night Package II cosmetic package, which dyes elements such as the grille, rear emblem or car typeface dark in color. A special edition called Edition and limited to 300 units will celebrate this facelift.

Only available in the AMG trims, it will feature 20-inch five-spoke wheels, the AMG Night Package I and II, exclusive side vinyl and the AMG Dynamic Plus package. The latest novelty in this face lift is the incorporation of a new diesel version CLS 300 d 4MATIC. This OM 654 M engine is a second generation diesel of the OM 654 family: this series twin turbo engine is semi-hybrid and in addition to having the occasional contribution of 20 extra CV from its alternator / generator, it develops 265 hp and a tremendous torque of 550 Nm between 1,800 and 2,000 rpm.

On paper, the new Mercedes CLS 300 d 4MATIC does 0 to 100 km / h in just 6.4 seconds.

This engine consumes an average of 6.6-5.8 l / 100 km and is only associated with a 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive system and a 9G-Tronic gearbox with nine relationships and torque converter.

More images of the Mercedes CLS 2021: