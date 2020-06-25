University women have maintained better physical activity than men in practically all forms of exercise, according to the study “Physical activity in the university population during confinement by COVID-19” presented this Thursday in Madrid by the general director of Sports, Joaquín de Arístegui.

The study points to a very important use of social networks in order to carry out new physical activity practices, Although there is a significant increase in the total time of sedentary lifestyle in both genders (+ 53%), associated in part with the increase in screen periods, especially in relation to leisure (+ 72%).

The analysis was carried out with a sample of 13,754 people, the majority of them women (65%), with an average age of 22.8 years, and analyzes the physical activity practiced by university students during the period in which it was not allowed to go outside to exercise.

“The main objective was to describe the physical activity and sedentary lifestyle of the population during confinement, compare the differences between men and women in both periods and know the motivations of the university students, “he said. Jon Irazusta, professor at the University of the Basque Country.

The study reflects, in its general conclusions, that “the decrease in physical activity levels as a consequence of confinement has been very notable in relation to sports and physical activity of walking.” “Physical activity carried out at home at moderate and vigorous intensity has only been partially reduced as a consequence of the changes carried out in the physical activity habits of young university students, compensating it with an increase in other types of activities such as strength, high interval exercise and pilates or yoga, “the study indicates.

Data show that the percentage of adults who have achieved compliance with the World Health Organization recommendations for physical activity (weekly amount of moderate / vigorous aerobic physical activity in combination with strength work) has decreased slightly in men (from 70% to 65%) while in women it has even managed to increase (from 53% to 60%). In this sense, according to the study, college women maintain physical activity better than men in virtually all forms of physical exercise and they, moreover, state that they enjoy practicing physical activity during confinement just as and even more than before, while most men indicate that they enjoy less, partly because they cannot go outside to exercise.

Joaquín de Arístegui stated that this study responds to the need for the CSD to be “recognizable by science, research, and data collection for processing and application in policy.” “One of the most important aspects is being able to reach people who can give points of view beyond the great protagonists of the sport, which are a priority. We must have tools and mechanisms that make us connect with a broader base because we believe that the CSD must be in a position to react to situations or emergencies that leave us a little misplaced, “he said.

Arístegui highlighted from the study how social networks have been “essential to maintain physical activity during confinement and therefore we must ensure the quality of the content and promote other digital content for other more vulnerable groups and with less use of social networks.” Ignacio Ara, professor at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, He stressed that “Spain is a world power in Sports Science research because among the fifty best universities in the world in this field there are two”. “You have to take care of that because what is not taken care of ends up being lost and we have very prestigious universities,” said Ara during the presentation of the study prepared by the network of university researchers EXERNET.