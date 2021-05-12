“Sport is something fundamental for children and allows you to share experiences”

05/12/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

Maria Prieto O’Mullony (Zamora, 1997) has just been proclaimed Iberdrola League champion, the highest category of Spanish women’s handball. He has done it with Bera Bera, the club that has dominated the tournament the most over the last decade. After reaping this success, the athlete will participate this Friday in the webinar “Grow in sport & rdquor ;, an event organized by LA OPINÓN-EL CORREO DE ZAMORA and by the sports newspaper Sport, thanks to the impulse of Iberdrola. The player, who has the title of the 2018 Mediterranean Games with the Spanish National Team, reviews his formative stage, contributes his vision about the importance of values ​​in the quarry and explains the maturity process that he has had to follow to consolidate himself in the elite of his discipline, after also overcoming a series of injuries.

You have achieved great successes as an athlete, but handball entered your life as something fun. How was this process?

I started playing at school, as an extracurricular sport. I also did judo, but finally I opted for handball. I had a good time with my friends and it was something I really enjoyed. Then I went to Zamora Handball, later they signed me in León and from there it was a way of life. It stopped being so much a hobby to become something more professional. This process has taught me values ​​and has made me mature a lot, both personally and in sports. Handball teaches companionship, sportsmanship, and friendship. In that sense, I have won many things at a sporting level, but the most important thing is the people I have met and all the values ​​that I have been learning.

How important is sport in the training of children?

It seems to me that sport is something fundamental when you are a child. You are with your friends and you share many experiences. When I go to Zamora, I coincide with people who no longer play handball, but we share many things from when we were little and that is something important. For me, the first steps in handball constitute a very beautiful time of my life.

What changes when you go from amateur sports to watching the competition from a professional point of view?

In my case, the most important nuance is to take handball as your job. It is true that the first thing is to enjoy and I have a great time training and playing, but being a professional implies taking more care of yourself physically and mentally. You have to think that the body is your tool. I live from my body and that is really what changes the most. There is a great physical demand.

In his case, he has also had to deal with a few injuries, now he has one to his shoulder. How are these issues handled?

Injuries have given me more positive than negative things. I have learned a lot. The first is not taken the same as the third, but the important thing is to be mentally well. If you have a good head you have a lot of cattle, while if you think everything from a negative point of view, it will cost you more. You have to work to recover from the injury on a physical level, but above all you have to take care of your head and be strong. You must be very constant in order to overcome adversity.

You are a player who generates very high expectations. How is this circumstance managed mentally?

It is very difficult to be up, to be hit in the form of an injury and to come back down. It is complicated and you have to learn to change your objectives depending on the moment you are. Right now, I want to recover from my shoulder injury, be well again and in the long run to achieve everything with my club and whatever comes next. The important thing is that your expectations are according to the circumstances in which you are at that specific moment.

His arrival at the first level occurred after passing through a club in Zamora that has been growing, little by little, in structure. What kind of reference would you like to be for girls who play handball?

I like when they tell me that girls notice me or that they want to achieve what I have reached. If this is really the case, I would like to be a good reference and convey that with work and perseverance you can get there, but you always have to keep working. In Zamora there is an incredible quarry, with a lot of girls, and those of us who have reached the top have to be a good mirror.

His case or that of Elba Álvarez later show that it is possible to reach the high level with a good grassroots work, but the vast majority will stay on the path of reaching professionalism. What do you think of the importance of the development of values ​​within quarry structures?

If you set values ​​for girls at those early ages, that’s the most important thing. Then they can aspire to become what they want, but you have to instill values ​​that are good for your life. From there, the girls from Zamora have the recent example of Elba, who is younger than I am, but they have to pay attention to values ​​and, later, think about reaching the top in handball.