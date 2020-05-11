The former Secretary of Health of Mexico, José Ángel Córdova, who fought the pandemic of influenza A / H1N1 in 2009 and 2010, assured that professional sports in Mexico could return in mid-June.

“In mid-June (in the current context) there could already be conditions for the return of the sport without an audience and under a strict health protocol that includes tests to rule out COVID-19 infections and detect the players and staff members who they could be immune to it, “he said.

“The tests should be repeated at least the day before the game to be sure that someone who was negative for COVID-19 did not come back positive. They should also do serological tests to find out who has developed antibodies,” added Córdova.

For the former secretary, in addition to the tests, those involved must maintain hygiene measures such as staying two and a half meters away before entering the field, the sneeze of etiquette, the use of face masks and constant hand washing.

The doctor considers it essential to take the temperature at least once a day and that in the concentrations the players do not share rooms.

“During the A / H1N1 pandemic, the managers did not pressure us to resume the competitions, there was cooperation. Now it is a more aggressive virus and the lethality is higher. With influenza we had a medicine that gave us the certainty of being able to resume the sport without anyone taking risks, “he added.





POSSIBLE SECOND WAVE

The former minister considers that in October, when the cold starts, there will be a second wave of infections that he believes will be less since by that time a part of the population will have developed immunity.

During the influenza pandemic, soccer in our country played three days with preventive measures that included one of them behind closed doors.

Alejandro Macías, former special commissioner for influenza care in Mexico, recommended that upon returning to training and competitions, Mexican teams should test players with symptoms and randomly sample asymptomatic patients to rule out infections.

“Concentrating the entire League in a city that had two stadiums, concentrating them in hotels, would be the most feasible because in this way the handling of the samples would be easier and they would avoid quarantine,” said the infectologist.





AMATEURS?

The doctor considered it essential to have a health protocol prior to matches and practices since, in his opinion, being in an open field, it is less likely to become infected.

Macías explained that playing with face masks is not an option and that the return of the public to the stadiums should be gradual and at first only with people with a low risk of mortality.

“On the return of the fans, a distance should be maintained between tribunes. Ideally, immune people should have a document that indicates this,” he concluded.

1,562

CASES

New from COVID-19 in Mexico reported yesterday Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health.

