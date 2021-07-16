Sport Cultura Barcelona values ​​very positively the Pyrenees-Barcelona 2030 Olympic bid

07/16/2021 at 2:08 PM CEST

Arnau blanch

Sport Culture Barcelona, a benchmark entity in Catalan society that brings together the main actors in the world of culture and sport, values ​​very positively and congratulates itself on the presentation of the Barcelona-Pyrenees 2030 candidacy to house the Olympic Games of winter.

Thus, in the words of the president of Sport Cultura Barcelona, Albert Agustí, “It is an excellent opportunity to reposition Barcelona as a world reference and consolidate the cultural, sporting and economic possibilities of the Pyrenees & rdquor ;.

Sport Cultura Barcelona has always shown its commitment to the Barcelona Olympic bid. In fact, in September 2019 he organized in the Camp Nou Auditorium a public event to promote its realization. The leaders and managers of the most important cultural and sports entities in Barcelona were present at that session.

For Albert Agustí it is a “magnificent opportunity to all work together again for a common goal that will be very beneficial for our entire society. It will promote winter sports, promote our city and the Pyrenees internationally”.

Since 2004 alongside sports

Sport Cultura Barcelona wants to promote dialogue and understanding between institutions, citizens and relevant social agents from day to day, to add value to reflections on current challenges.

It was founded in 2004 by the Center Excursionista de Catalunya, the Círculo Ecuestre, the Club Natació Barcelona, ​​the FC Barcelona, ​​the Panathlon Club of Barcelona, ​​the RACC, the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona, ​​the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona 1899 , the Real Club Náutico de Barcelona, ​​the Orfeó Català Palau de la Música, the Real Club de Golf El Prat, the Círculo del Liceo, the Club Natació Sabadell and the RCD Espanyol de Barcelona.

It currently has, in addition to the founding members, 45 full members, made up of companies and cultural and sports organizations in the city, in addition to being sponsored by the RBA Foundation.