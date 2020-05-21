Left-back Renê has been with Flamengo since 2017, but after the publication of the financial statement for the 2019 fiscal year published last week by the Rio de Janeiro team, the player’s name has returned to his former team, Sport.

This is because the document included the amount of R $ 5.6 million paid to a junction “Sport Club do Recife / MP Eventos” that would be due to the total purchase of the athlete’s rights. MP Eventos is the company of Marcos Portela, the player’s representative, who has 50% of the rights.

However, the Recife team claims that it never received the amounts indicated and decided, as explained by the legal vice president, Manoel Veloso, to send an extrajudicial notification to Flamengo asking for the necessary clarification.

Manoel added that the club, despite experiencing a delicate financial moment, adopts a calm posture regarding the theme, prioritizing the good relationship that exists between the boards.

– We thought the amount had been paid in full. But to our surprise, in the fiscal balance of the Rio de Janeiro club last year, there was a launch in the amount of R $ 5.6 million paid off by Sport and a company called MP Eventos. We do not know if it was a typo, if it was an accounting error or if, supposedly, this value is the sum of a value already paid in the past. In any case, the value does not match and is not in accordance with the contracts we have – said the manager of the legal area of ​​Leão to ‘Rádio Jornal’.

– We notified Flamengo extrajudicially to clarify this amount. And we did it this way so that there is no doubt that, in fact, we did not receive this amount last year. If there was a typo, accounting or material error, which may have happened, we will only know when they answer us. He (owner of MP Eventos) explained to me that the company has some values ​​to receive from Flamengo. Despite having understood and understood his explanation, Flamengo made the launch of an amount paid and not received by Sport. As a result, we have to wait for Flamengo’s response – he added.

