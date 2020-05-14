Spring is usually the season of the year when people prepare themselves most to get fit before the summer season arrives. The days have a softer weather and the hours of sunshine do not stop increasing. However, it is also the season of storms and downpours that can complicate the task of doing sports outside the home.

So from EL PAÍS Showcase We have chosen a series of products at a good price on the platform ebay for lovers of exercise at home as well as training in outdoor spaces. In the case of the former, you can choose from a repertoire of accessories to get fit and exercise 100% with mats, abdominal wheels, yoga rollers, dumbbell sets, etc; in addition to treadmills, enhance aerobic exercises or fine tune the abdominal area. For the seconds, they will have at their disposal urban folding bikes, women’s clothing accessories, activity bracelets and more… All with free shipping. Get ready to play sports and save on the go!

For interior

Accessories to get in full shape

– Yoga and pilates mat in various colors. Made of TPE rubber, this mat is biodegradable and also elastic and flexible thanks to the components of its material. Being reversible, it changes color depending on the side used. It is indicated to do yoga, pilates, abdominal tables and complementary gym exercises. It is sweat resistant, non-slip and has a standard thickness: 6 mm. Its dimensions are 183×61 cm. For sale in two colors: blue and rose. If you buy four or more units, each one will be even cheaper: 15.55 euros.

– Pilates ball in various colors. Perfect to move the entire body structure without getting too tired. This ball is high density and has small roughness on the surface that favors massage in areas as punished as the lumbar or the neck. An ideal complement is yoga sessions, fitness or as an alternative to loosen up the muscles at home. It measures 65 cm in diameter and is sold in three colors: lilac, pink and gray.

– Vinyl dumbbell set (from 1.5 to 5.4 kg). An alternative to keep in mind if we want to exercise a single muscle block more intensively. Getting this type of weight has several advantages; the first, at first glance, is the design: they are made of robust steel but covered with vinyl, which ensures a more comfortable grip. In addition, the floors where we place them will not be damaged. You can use them to tone, define and increase muscle in the arms, lats, pecs and in various training routines. They are available in various colors and weights, and are always sold in batches of two.

– Double abdominal wheel. Help yourself faster and in a more practical way with this simple tool. Easy to assemble, the product consists of two double wheels and a small bar for the axle. It allows full freedom of movement and with this roller you will be able to reinforce the muscles that surround the central part of the body (rectus abdominis, obliques, lumbar muscles, glutes, etc.). The item is equipped with a non-slip mat to protect the knees during training. The roller can be subjected to weights of up to 150 kg. On platforms like Amazon it is priced slightly higher (12.99 euros) than on eBay.

– Fit-Force 2-in-1 yoga roller. A product that will help us to work those areas of the sore muscles. It also promotes balance. The product is made of EVA and PVC foam rubber. And it consists of two rollers: one inside and one outside. The latter presents a series of roughness on its surface. With them, you will be able to relax your muscles with a multitude of different exercises: be it on the feet, calves, thighs, buttocks, hip, back, neck and many other areas. It has a three-year guarantee and a transport bag.

– Elastic resistance band. Ideal for strengthening buttocks, arms and legs in a simple but effective way. The best exercise at home if no other equipment is available. We can do round-trip side walks or rehabilitation exercises with them. Each one is made of latex and is purchased in units. Depending on the color, the elastic band will offer greater or less resistance and will depend on the level of training we need.

Machines and platforms

– Portable and foldable abdominal bench Smart Wonder Core. An extra help for those who want to have the abdominal area and the abdomen in general as careful as possible for the summer. In addition, it serves to tone other parts by working the arms, the back and the legs. It offers an ergonomic grip thanks to its two foam-padded handlebars, which move independently. And when you finish training, all you have to do is fold it and store it anywhere, since when closed it occupies a height of only 13 cm.

– FITFIU stepper cardio fitness step platform. A tool that will bring us a lot of well-being with very little. With it we will be capable of a complete aerobic benefit following a series of steps or choreography. And it is a training that, regardless of the age or physical condition of each, can benefit us in the short term: it improves body posture, coordination and keeps our cardiovascular system active. This model can be used in different heights, and is made of resistant and non-slip material. Now, You can buy it with a 43% discount and save 39 euros.

– Folding treadmill with 12 programs. More than 450 units sold on eBay and a top rating, we can run up to 12 km per hour and it has a dozen different programs: such as speed intervals or quick start, among others. In addition, it has an odometer, calories burned monitor, timer, speedometer and an LCD screen where all these metrics can be viewed. It supports up to 100 kg of weight and its dimensions (without folding) are 142.5x62x128cm.

For outside

Accessories and complements

– Shimano folding urban bicycle in silver color. The bicycle is increasingly imposed within cities as a lifestyle. And mobility changes according to our needs: the advantages of its use are many and with it we can play sports almost without realizing it. This Shimano brand product features seven speed, nail 20 inch wheels and a structure of Carbon Steel. You can assemble and disassemble it very quickly thanks to its independent handlebar and saddle, in just three steps. The height is adjustable from 63 to 100 cm. Its weight is 17 kg and the maximum weight it supports is 80 kg.

– Lightweight bicycle helmet. This product will protect you from a possible impact on the head area when you are cycling. It has 22 vents, an adjustable visor and equips a technology that absorbs shocks better. Its strap is padded in the chin area and is CE certified. Its weight is 280 grams and it is sold in one size (55-61 cm depending on the circumference of the head). For sale in six colors: blue, turquoise blue, white, orange, black and green.

– Amazfit Bip Lite Smartwatch. A classic in the universe of activity bracelets: it has a 1.28-inch reflective LCD anti-fingerprint screen that shows the battery level, steps, calories, distance, time and sleep statistics. It also has a stopwatch, compass and receives notifications. Know the metrics at any time and connect it with your mobile via Bluetooth (Android 4.4 and higher; IOS 9.0 and higher). It has four sport modes, a range of up to 45 days and is waterproof. It is for sale in black color. 16% discount, save 10.51 euros.

– Seamless sports bra. This sports bra is ideal for exercising and training with complete freedom. It is made of nylon and polyamide. Available in five different colors and in sizes of the S to L.

Others

– Compact foot inflator. An essential in any closet or storage room at home. Very necessary to inflate any type of ball and ball and, above all, a quick solution in the case of being forced to inflate the tires of our bicycle, motorcycles or accessories this summer such as inflatable pools or the like. It has 12 bars of pressure and its dimensions are 14.5x10x18 cm.

– Lot of two bicycle wall hooks. Available in two-piece, four- or eight-piece batches, it is the best solution to save space at home and properly hang bikes that are scattered throughout storage rooms or garages. Each hook contains four screws and four expansion tubes. They will serve us to hold mountain, road or folding bikes. Made of plastic, each hook is prepared to hold up to 30 kg of weight.

* Recommendations so that online order deliveries can be carried out in complete safety for delivery people and customers indicate that direct contact between both should be avoided, keep the safety distance and wash hands after opening the package. All delivery men are instructed to exercise extreme caution.

* All purchase prices included in this article are current as of May 14, 2020.

