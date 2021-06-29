Sport and science

Frankly, there has been an indelible episode in the very long history of the Wimbledon tournament which, as a good English event, is full of symbolism, traditions, but, above all, of character and essence.

On the opening day, in an exciting way, the organizers came up, fortunately, to summon the woman who spearheaded the research and development of the University of Oxford’s anticovid vaccine, Dame Sarah Gilbert, who, when announced on the sound local, provoked a standing ovation from the attendees, who, by the way, thanks to the vaccine, have made a full house.

I cannot tell you that, as the bullfighters say, it took the afternoon, however, practically so it was, one with the presence of Andy Murray, who is a compendium of triumph, and in recent times, overcoming, because despite the Constant injuries and hip surgeries, the former world number one has returned through the big door by beating Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets.

What about Murray was full of emotion, because it represents the human being who manages to overcome adversity, and the medical prognoses did not augur positive things for the Scottish-born, but, when there is such capacity and determination, nothing stops them.

Returning to the scientist Gilbert, we still remember her incredulous image when the entire public, who appeared in the main stadium of the sacred tennis precinct, stood up to ovation her with an unusual warmth, as a simple, but very emotional tribute of the civil society, not only the local one, who surrender to it, and each and every one of the scientists who have managed to reduce infections and deaths from the pandemic. As the scientists told us, the vaccine arrived too quickly due to the delay of the usual processes to develop it, to become a panacea for humanity.

So congratulations to the Wimbledon tournament, which, although we remember it, did not take place last year in the face of confinement and the logical fear of the aggressiveness of the pandemic, which unfortunately is not yet eradicated, far from it, so that it will be necessary to continue taking the appropriate measures, which we all know, in order to be able, like the English previously vaccinated, to attend all kinds of mass events. It seems that the end is getting closer and closer, however, we cannot neglect ourselves.

Bravo, Dame Sarah Gilbert, and bravo to all scientists who dedicate their lives to saving humanity.

Columnist: Pablo Carrillo