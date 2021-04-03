Spoontek: intensifies the taste of food

With this spoon, whatever you eat will have, for you, more flavor.

This spoon integrates a galvanic technology (micro electric currents) that slightly excites the taste buds of the tongue, so that you will notice an enhanced flavor of the food that you take with it to your mouth. The food itself may originally lack such an amount of taste, but this spoon manages to ‘trick’ the brain into believing that it does: food that is saltier, sweeter, more spicy … One of the fingers must make contact with the electrode located on the handle; the food, in turn, comes into contact with another electrode located in the container and is traversed by a mild electric current. Under a micro-patronage campaign.

www.spoontek.com