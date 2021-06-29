Those who witnessed the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games on the glass screen will surely remember how the walker Bernardo Segura, after having received the third warning, which implied his disqualification in the 20 kilometers of walk, with an indifferent air, to the red circle that showed him the judge, remained undaunted while being interviewed. Athletics fans were absolutely certain that the walker had been disqualified. And, without a doubt, he knew it before crossing the finish line and understood perfectly the meaning and significance of the direct message he was receiving, clearly playing the role of victim of a great injustice; his deception, malice, and sham behavior was to move and shake the unknown and make them believe that he was the winner of the gold medal. Something similar happens with diver Paola Espinosa, who seems to be unaware that the third place she got in the three-meter springboard event of synchronized dives, at the 2019 Gwangju World Championships, with her partner Melanie Hernández, was not a qualifying achievement. personal to the Tokyo Olympic Games, but, according to the criteria universally disseminated by the International Swimming Federation (Fina), the square is not for divers, but for the country they represent.

In 2004, when the exceptional performance of Laura Sánchez and Paola Espinosa in the 2003 World Cup in Barcelona was fresh, the diver Adriana Jiménez won for Mexico the Olympic square for Athens 2004. As happens in the countries that cultivate the barbarous and bloody festival of bulls —it seems to me that the famous Spanish writer and journalist Manuel Vicent, from the newspaper El País, the phrase: “If bullfighting is culture, then cannibalism is gastronomy—, in addition to tremendousness, one lives in an atmosphere in which The passion to worship with eternal devotion to the idol or sports figures prevails. The sports authorities ruled out Adriana and awarded the place to Paola Espinosa.

In 2008, it was Jashia Luna who conquered the Olympic place for Mexico. The criterion was that Paola should be chosen for Beijing. This procedure is known to the diver. She knows that the site she got with Melanie in Gwanjgu does not belong to them but to Mexico. In the grotesque, inconsequential and long soap opera, it is added, for greater confusion, that the one who has the sports hierarchy to establish the Olympic selection criteria is the Mexican Swimming Federation. Only that Paola, closely linked to this body, shoots darts at the governing body of sport. And he, to add to the confusion, manifests himself undaunted, impassive, perhaps he neither takes for granted nor cares, that the subject Kiril Todorov, head of the FMN, is determined to lead swimming into the abyss.>

Columnist: Arturo Xicoténcatl