Sponsor of Norma Palafox speaks

Telemundo Norma Palafox is part of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA.

More and more people are joining in on the controversial decision taken by the Exatlon United States production, currently in its fifth season, to expel two athletes and suspend six. And among those suspended, there is one of the most emblematic and highest-scoring participants in the competition, Norma Palafox, who is part of Team Famosos.

Those definitely expelled from the competition are Denisse Novoa, from Team Contendientes, and Frank Beltre, from Team Famosos, who are no longer part of Exatlon United States. Parallel to this are six athletes who were suspended for several days and disqualified from participating in the circuits of the fifth season of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

The causes for this measure

Although a lot of information has been handled unofficially, the most commented causes are that illicit substances and cell phones were found on the 8 participants involved, the six suspended and the two expelled. Until now, Telemundo, the production house of Exatlon United States, beyond a brief statement where they assure that they have “strict rules” that all participants “must comply with” has not said more, which has aroused all kinds of speculation among fans of the TV show.

Now the company The Marketing Jersey, specialized in communications, media and representation of athletes, which has among its catalog one of the suspended participants, Norma Palafox, issued a statement that would confirm the hypotheses raised by the different portals for fans in relation to to cell phones. The statement explains the following:

“To public opinion With the intention of clarifying the rumors that have been falsely spread in the last 24 hours, it is made public that Norma Palafox continues to compete in Exatlon United States. Within the Reality Show there are some rules of telephone communication with the outside world that apply to all participants. Norma Palafox and the other participants were temporarily suspended and will return to the competition in the next few days. “

Don’t miss this video with more information, courtesy of Movies MV:

LAST MINUTE EXATLON UNITED STATES, PALAFOX SPEAKS ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED, ALL 6 ARE ALREADY RETURN LAST MINUTE EXATLON UNITED STATES, PALAFOX SPEAKS ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED, ALL 6 ARE ALREADY BACK2021-04-14T14: 17: 12Z

This video would confirm the issue of leaked cell phones within the competition. It is expected that both Norma Palafox and the rest of the suspended participants: Rafael Soriano, Ana Parra, Eric Alejandro “Showtime”, Octavio “Tavo” González and Nathalia Sánchez.

Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre: Protagonists of the controversy

Although there are six participants who are expected to return soon, the case of Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre is different. Both athletes were categorically expelled from the competition, from which they are already out. The rumors continue to run and both are expected to speak out through their social networks in the next few days, as reported by each. Their pronouncements can be reviewed further here and here.

In parallel to this, it was striking that on the day that Exatlon United States production issued its pronouncement, the participants were measured by a historic awards ceremony, two SUV-style cars, which went to Team Famosos.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories