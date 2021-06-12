Sponsor canceled controversial Keystone XL pipeline project

The sponsor of the Keystone XL pipeline canceled the controversial project on Wednesday after Canadian authorities failed to persuade President Joe Biden to reverse his decision to revoke his permit on the day he took office.

Miami World / telemundo51

Calgary-based TC Energy said it will work with government agencies “to ensure safe completion and exit” of the partially constructed pipeline, which was to transport crude from the oil sands of western Canada to Steele City , Nebraska.

Construction of the 1,200-mile-long pipeline began last year when then-President Donald Trump resurrected the long-delayed project after it stalled under President Barack Obama. The pipeline would have been used to send up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude a day, and in Nebraska it was to connect with other pipelines that carry oil to refineries on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Biden canceled the project’s permit to cross the border due to long-standing concerns that burning oil from tar sands could exacerbate climate change and make it difficult to reverse it.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had objected to the decision, sparking tensions between Washington and Ottawa. Authorities in Alberta, where the pipeline originated, have been disappointed in recent weeks that Trudeau did not push Biden further to reauthorize permission to install the pipeline.

Alberta invested more than $ 1 billion in the project last year, reviving construction after it stalled in the face of fierce opposition from environmentalists and Native American tribes settled along the way.

Alberta authorities said Wednesday they reached an agreement with TC Energy, which previously bore the name TransCanada, to leave the partnership. The company and the province intend to recoup the government investment, although neither gave details on how they plan to do so.