There are many titles that have had to be rescheduled or permanently canceled in cinemas. In the first case, it is due to mega-productions that are expected to be hits at the box office or those destined to compete for an Oscar, while on the other, there are some films that have good expectations but if they are frozen for a long time, they could lose interest. Maybe that’s why movies like SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run bet on streaming.

It happens that the new movie of sponge Bob It has already suffered the coronavirus effect, and despite the fact that in some places it is already returning to theaters, the producers have determined that it will not reach its premiere.

Following in the footsteps of other promises

The above because SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run It was scheduled to be released in May, but due to the effects of the coronavirus it had been rescheduled for next August, but now Paramount pictures It has determined that it would not be better to go on the billboard and they will choose to send it to streaming systems.

According to a report by ., the tape directed by Tim hill, which has a cast with figures like Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina, Clancy Brown (not forgetting the voices of SpongeBob -Tom Kenny- and Bill Fagerbakke -Patricio Estrella-), will not go to market in 2020, because will premiere until early 2021, through the platform CBS All Access.

Recall that both Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon are the property of ViacomCBS, He also owns channels such as MTV, Central Comedy, and the American network CBS.

“We are happy to give children and families a much-deserved boost in any way we can, and the launch of the new SpongeBob SquarePants premiere on CBS All Access in PVOD are two of the best ways to immerse yourself in optimism and joy. who represents this fantastic character, « said Ramsey Naito, executive vice president of animation production and development for Nickelodeon, quoted by ..

Streaming wins

More and more producers are choosing to bet on streaming services to distribute their films. Last month was Greyhound, tape directed by Aaron Schneider and starring Tom Hanks and Elisabeth Shue and produced by Sony Pictures which reached an agreement to reach the catalog of Apple TV +.

In this way SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run follows the steps of the Tom Hanks tape, as well as Artemis Fowl, from Disney who made it to Disney + and Trolls World Tour (the sequel to Trolls), from Universal StudiosThe latter grossed over $ 100 million in just three weeks, and perhaps that is why other films take this path.

