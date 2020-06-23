Today we have a mix between history and nostalgia, because as the headline indicates, we dedicate this analysis to SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. To speak of SpongeBob is to speak of the childhood of many of the people who are reading this today. And it is that, perhaps, few imagined the resounding success of a children’s program that premiered with few pretensions and whose fame has been reflected in more than one medium, leaving on the way television specials, toys, stuffed animals, three movies and of course, video games.

In this last field, our favorite square pants sponge has been prolific, although quite irregular. He has offered us very good titles like SpongeBob: The Movie, but he also has real nonsense like Plankton’s Revenge, to name one of the many SpongeBob games that are more than forgettable. Of course, perhaps not everyone agrees with what I have said, but I think we will agree when affirming that among all the good Bob games, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom for PlayStation 2 he is the best of them all.

But was it always like this? Maybe we are just blinded by nostalgia? Well, almost 17 years have passed since the original game premiered, and luckily today we have it in our hands SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, a remake thanks to which we can finally get out of doubt and crown Battle for Bikini Bottom as the best sponge game or admit that it was all a product of nostalgia.

Today in Bikini Bottom

Ahhhhh, the sea. A place where everything is usually calm and where various species coexist in an orderly and productive natural cycle, but then there is Bikini Bottom. A city in which any madness can happen, a city in which not everything works as it should and in which (whether you like it or not), fun is guaranteed. This time around, we have the smallest and most villainous villain of the seven seas, Plankton, who again intends to wreak havoc, rule the world, and who knows whether to steal the Burguer Cangreburger’s formula. The last of your plans? Create robots that blindly obey your orders.

Luckily or unluckily, the plan goes awry within seconds of being executed, for in his desperation to be evil, Plankton has forgotten to turn on the obedience switch and now hundreds of robots of vastly different classes roam the Bikini Bottom wreaking havoc , committing acts of vandalism and tormenting all living beings they meet. It is here that a naive and clumsy good-hearted sponge kicks in to save the city. You can SpongeBob!

The apocalypse of machines!

Like any self-respecting SpongeBob game, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated It allows us to control more than one of the protagonists of the series, all of them having a group of unique abilities that always complement each other and give variety to the gameplay. The changes are often mandatory yes, but the experience is so fluid that despite this the gameplay is not hindered or becomes a tedious experience. On the contrary, they serve as a change of scenery that allows you to experience a little more.

The levels that we find in the game are platform-style, but not linear at all, being rather similar to what was seen in Mario’s most modern adventures, and offering us semi open worlds in which although objectives must be completed to continue, the exploration is quite free for a title that originally premiered on PlayStation 2. We even have small areas that serve as an interlude or rest between the main areas, thus enjoying this adventure of a little of everything and in the right amount.

Unfortunately, not everything is perfect and although most of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated It has aged quite well, there are times when it is inevitable to realize that we are facing a title that has some years behind it. Camera shake (especially when using the hook with Arenita) it can be a real headache. The experience is not completely spoiled and even a novice player (or an infant) can overcome this obstacle, but it is something that gets stuck in you like a little thorn.

Regarding its difficulty, it must be said that it is quite fair. It is not excessively simple, but it is not an impossible uphill climb either. And if playing solo isn’t your thing, it also includes a local and multiplayer co-op mode where you have to face waves of enemies to face a great final boss. All this of course, full of references and a pretty innocent humor but it has not gone out of style thanks to the simplicity and suitable for all audiences that it becomes.

The missing episode?

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated It has many benefits, but perhaps the one that touches my heart the most is the fact that it is similar to an old school episode. His innocent but still valid and suitable for all humor is mixed with a renewed visual section that follows the line of the last adventures of SpongeBob in the world of video games. It may be a bit shocking at first, but after a few minutes you realize it’s SpongeBob and his friends, the usual ones.

The performance on the other hand, leaves me with mixed feelings. It is not bad, but it has moments when you consider the power of the Nintendo Switch. 90% of the time the frames are stable, but there are certain areas in which there are a couple of notable falls (both in portable mode and in dock mode). Fortunately this is not a constant, so we might as well turn a blind eye to this. The resolution is quite acceptable in both modes, but on a personal level and considering that the game premieres on other a priori platforms more powerful than Nintendo Switch, I always recommend opting for portable mode. Yes, playing on a big TV is fine, but enjoying this adventure while traveling or lounging around in bed is priceless, especially if you’re a young child about to take a long road trip or a waiting room.

Finally and to close with a flourish, we have the sound section. In this aspect it is necessary to take off the hat before the great effort that must have involved having the original spongebob voices in spanish (as well as other languages). Yes, I am talking about « spanish from Spain », and unfortunately our friends in Latin America do not have the same luck, so they will have to play with the original voices in English or enjoy our dubbing (good, I swear). All this is clear, accompanied by a soundtrack that is more than remarkable and that reuses some classics from the series.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Many years later …

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated It allows us to verify that the affection that you have for the original version of this game is not at all the product of blind nostalgia. The mechanics of these versions are practically the same, but it is a joy to see that as far as possible, they have not aged at all badly. It is not a perfect game and it does have some problems, but it is a quite complete and enjoyable adventure for people of any age. I know that a large part of the audience of this installment will not be children, but young people and in many cases fathers and mothers. So, I cannot avoid recommending this game as an entertainment option suitable for any member of the family and that surely will unite over a generation of SpongeBob fans at home.

We have analyzed SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated thanks to a digital code provided by THQ Nordic. Version analyzed: 1.0.2

Many years later…

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is the remaster dreamed of by any SpongeBob fan. Its mechanics still in force, along with its humor and an impeccable sound section, make it a game that can be enjoyed by the whole family and several generations of SpongeBob fans.

PROS

A game with humor suitable for all audiences

Gameplay that has aged well and does not usually give problems

Voice dubbing into Spanish

CONS

Problems with some camera turns

Certain frame drops at specific times

