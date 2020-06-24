SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated It is already on sale on Nintendo Switch and other platforms, but you may still have your doubts about whether to buy a copy of the game or continue living on nostalgia. To help you clear those doubts (or at least try), we present an IGN video on YouTube, which visually compares the original version with the new one.

Of course, please keep in mind that although it serves as a visual guide, everything points to the version shown in the video does not have the patch from day one, update that solves some problems of frames and resolution. If you still have doubts, remember that in NextN we have an analysis of the game, which you will find here.

As I mentioned at the beginning of this note, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated It is already available and has voices and texts in Spanish «from Spain». Unfortunately, our friends in Latin America do not have voices according to the dub they have grown up with and remember, but they do have the option of giving ours a chance or enjoying the game with voices in English.

You can enjoy it on your Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital formats or on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Obviously here rWe recommend the version for the Nintendo console. Have you played the original installment? Are you already enjoying this remaster? let us know in the comments. And remember fans of SpongeBob (or SpongeBob SquarePants in English), it is not good to get close to the hooks!

