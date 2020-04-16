THQ Nordic last year announced SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, a remake of the popular cross-platform title that debuted in 2003. This caught many players by surprise, especially those who had a good time with the original game.

If you are looking forward to this remake, you should know that its release date has finally been revealed. The good news is that your initial launch window will be honored, so the game is coming this year.

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom will be back soon

THQ Nordic and Purple Lamp Studios revealed that SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will be available starting June 23. The title will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC (Steam).

Also, studies confirmed that the digital presale of the game is now available for Xbox One and PC in the Windows store and on the Valve platform, respectively. The pre-sale for Nintendo Switch will start on April 21.

At a later date, still to be confirmed, preorders will be enabled for PlayStation 4. The remake features improvements at the graphic level, high-quality images, modern resolutions and various gameplay elements that were polished.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will also offer a new multiplayer mode for up to 2 players, which can be enjoyed both online and locally. Below is his latest trailer:

The special editions of Battle for Bikini Bottom

THQ Nordic long ago revealed 2 amazing special editions for the launch of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. The first of these is the Shiny Collector’s Edition which will be offered in exchange for $ 199 USD.

On the other hand, there’s the F.U.N Edition $ 299.99 USD bundle with a large number of collectibles. The studio decided to show the content of each edition in more detail, so it released trailers focused on each one. You can see both below:

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on June 23. Visit this link to know more about the title

