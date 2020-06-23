Harry Potter grew up with his audience over the years, but the children who discover him today suck him up, by choking. If they are voracious, Harry goes from child to adult in a matter of weeks or months, which can make his hero a stranger. It happened to my son in the fifth movie, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. In it, Harry is of an age to use after shave cream, so, in an oversight, he gives his first snuff with his comp Cho Chang. My son, at seven years old, did not see it coming, and when the characters stuck their tongues up to the tonsils, he buried his head in the cushions of the sofa and shouted: « How disgusting, by God! »

