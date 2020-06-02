The most popular battle royal game in the gamer world seems like it could dive into the ocean up to Bikini Bottom, as recent reports have reported that the yellow marine character, SpongeBob would be in the third season of ‘Fortnite’, which will soon be available.

It is well known that this title has guests from time to time who have come to surprise more than one user; Deadpool, John Wick, Marshmello and Travis Scott They have been some of the most memorable crossovers in ‘Fortnite’, but now it’s the turn of the funniest sponge on the small screen.

The news is not yet a fact, since it was made known through some leaks and assumptions made by Twitteros when indicating that for the new stage of the video game will focus on an aquatic world, so the character in charge of receiving all the players will be the cook of crangeburgers.

Among the clues that netizens give to confirm these strong rumors, is the video game poster that appears on the PlayStation Store where is the classic school bus that flies over water and in the background there is an island with three palm trees, which appears in the intro of the series of SpongeBob.

If it is true that SpongeBob would be in the third season of ‘Fortnite’ it is unknown if there will be weapons, skins or special missions as has been had in other collaborations such as the case of Deadpool or the dj Marshmello.,

Apparently the Season 13 Icon got leaked in the PlayStation Store while I was asleep! 👀 The Underwater theme is now confirmed, just like all the other leaks related to it! pic.twitter.com/3aJWO3l6XV – ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) June 1, 2020

At the moment the new season will arrive on June 11, although it was originally planned to launch on June 4. It will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices.