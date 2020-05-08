Katie Miller, the spokeswoman for the United States Vice President, Mike Pence, tested positive for the coronavirus, as reported by President Donald Trump on Friday (08.05.2020).

“She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie, the spokesperson … She suddenly tested positive,” Trump explained during a meeting with Republican congressmen at the White House.

The president assured that the spokeswoman, wife of the adviser responsible for Trump’s immigration policy, Stephen Miller, “has not contacted” him. The White House was quick to indicate that Pence had the test done on Friday and was negative.

The revelation, something that the White House had kept secret when initially confirming the new case and that Trump spontaneously disclosed, places the risk of contagion in the closest environment to the president, who insists on reducing the confinement measures that have devastated the largest economy in the world.

Miller, through his role as a Pence spokesperson, has access to high-level meetings. She is also the wife of one of Trump’s top advisers, Stephen Miller, architect of the president’s anti-immigration policy.

Earlier on Friday, a senior administration official had said that six people who may have had contact with whoever tested positive for COVID-19 – who turned out to be Miller – and who were traveling with Pence, had to leave the plane before takeoff from Andrews Base near Washington.

Trump and Pence were tested and found negative. Both are examined daily.

