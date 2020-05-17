The mayor of Bluefields and Political Secretary of the Sandinista Front, Gustavo Castro, announced the “modification” of the activities of the traditional carnival that takes place during the May Ya festivities in that city due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Castro, there will be no large crowds or the traditional carnival.

However, the Sandinista mayor said that they will maintain other activities, but with social distancing. Among which are a caravan with music around the city instead of the traditional Tululú that was performed with comparsas and tours of the main streets of the city and the election of the queen of the festivities in a virtual way.

“With some modifications due to the pandemic situation, without neglecting traditional activities. The population will be able to celebrate the activities, but with modifications, ”Castro said in statements to the La Costeñísima radio station.

“Gallo gallina y locura”

Apparently this decision of the municipal authorities did not sit well from a sector of Sandinismo in that city. The spokesman for the Sandinista Front, Carlos Vialez, described as “madness” and “rooster chicken” the decision of the Political Secretary of the Red and Black party to suspend the traditional carnival to carry out a virtual one.

“Our authorities cannot be dancing in a rooster hen dance. Either we do the Maypole thing or we don’t. So it has to be. But as the teddies say, that there will be transmission, if there is no disease. Now they are going to make Palo de Mayo virtual. What madness, ”said the spokesman for the Sandinista Front, according to the report by Radio La Costeñísima, by journalist Sergio León.

Criticism of the Bishop of Bluefields

The bishop of the Bluefields diocese, Monsignor Pablo Smith, strongly criticized local authorities for the fact that since the end of May they continued to maintain plans to celebrate the festivities without any type of measures.

“We know that there are people who have died from the virus. There is no need to play with the people (…) if politicians and politicians want to play with their lives, do so and God forgive them, but you must not play with the lives of simple people, “said the bishop during a homily.

Late measures regret

The festivities began on April 30 with a vigil, which, unlike other years, did not end with a tour of the streets, according to Mayor Castro himself, as a preventive measure.

George Enrique, a member of the Yatama party regretted that these measures were taken late. “But the political operatives said it was a Yankee infection, and that it would not come because Rosario Murillo has blessed them. Now they cancel the activities, “he said.

Some of the citizenry had lobbied for the carnival to be canceled and some look at the decision to carry out caravans and virtual activities as a way to “appease Rosario Murillo in Managua.” The festivities would conclude on May 30 with the performance of the traditional Tulululú.