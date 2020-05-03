Share

The New Mutants is the last FOX movie of the Marvel characters, but for now it is not known when and where we can see it.

In case of The New Mutants it is quite curious. It was delayed several times and they got to shoot new scenes because FOX executives found it quite terrifying. Then Disney came along and left the original version of the director. It set the day of the premiere and it seemed that we could finally see it, but because of the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) it has been delayed again and for now they have not set a date. Meanwhile, we are learning more details of the plot.

Some spoilers for The New Mutants have revealed that a hero is responsible for the movie’s villains. Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) encounter a Demon Bear at some point. But, Illyana’s powers end up summoning the Smiley Men, the terrible villains who chase the children. Digging into their past will bring in these creepy wraiths and now they will have to evade them inside the hospital.

The rest of the team includes Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Sunspot (Henry Zaga), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton). All of them will have to get used to their powers in a secret facility while Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) monitors their progress. If that wasn’t weird enough. The images from the film show the fact that the children could also be interacting with Limbo in the film. Especially magic is seen entering that portal, but Moonstar will also be in the other realm fighting that great demon bear.

The visual effects work is described as:

“The New Mutants visual effects supervisor Olivier Dumont created both superhero and supernatural illusions, working with teams at Method Studios, DNEG, Zero VFX, MPC and Cantina Creative. Special Effects Supervisor Mark Hawker provided hands-on gags and action props to support the director’s more realistic approach. ”

Hopefully we will know soon when the movie The New Mutants will be released and if it will hit theaters or directly to Disney +.

