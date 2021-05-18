“Spock” reappears on Saturday at 2M in Guaymas

Victor Mendez

MEXICO – Víctor “Spock” ​​Méndez will put an end to a pause of more than two years in his career, and will reappear this Saturday, in Guaymas, at the “Boxing Gala in Miramar” function that will be presented by 2M Promotions, with international broadcast on ESPN Knockout, and regionally on Telemax. Mendez (28-4-2, 20 ko’s) will face 8 rounds at bantamweight, Eduardo “Emperador” Märquez (19-8-1, 11 ko’s) from Monterrey, in a duel that shock and a lot of action is expected.

Mendez hasn’t fought since December 2018, when he was knocked out in 7 rounds by Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada, in a non-title fight at Carson.

His rival, the “Emperor” Márquez, is an experienced fighter who likes the exchange of blows, so the clash of styles against “Spock” should result in a fight of constant emotions.

The Méndez-Márquez duel will be in support of the function that will be starred by the capital duel between Eduardo “Pupo” Palomares (14-3-1, 5 ko’s) and Alan “Malagueño” Salazar (15-7-0, 5 ko’s) at 10 rounds at Super Bantamweight,

And in the co-star fight, the darling of the house, Eduardo “Koreano” Ramirez (17-1-3, 11 ko’s) will face 8 rounds in Supergallo, with the Chihuahuan Jesús “Topito” Gómez (13-3-0, 10 ko’s) in a power-to-power duel, between two prospects who have the same great boxing, and hit both fists.

Another solid prospect who has attracted powerfully attention, Monterrey’s Yudel Reyes (12-0-0, 3 ko’s) will have a tough test against Mexican-born Moisés “Profeta” Caro (8-0-2, 5 ko’s) in an undefeated match. to 8 rounds in light flyweight.

And in international duels, a young American promise will face a Mexican with great experience and a well-traveled canvas. The Californian Evan Sánchez (8-0-0, 6 ko’s) will risk his undefeated match against Tijuana’s Héctor Velázquez (56-31-3, 38 ko’s), in a 6-round welterweight duel.

In addition, Frenchman Jordan Tomasini (1-0-0, 1KO) will face Jesús Montes (1-1-0, 1KO) from Hermosillo in 4 rounds in Lightweight, the function will include the participation of solid promises from Sonoran boxing , like Noé Robles, Jesús “Jibarito” Ortega, Rodolfo “Soldado” Carbajal and Yahir Adame.

Activity week

The final press conference to officially present the function will take place this Thursday, starting at 12:00 hours, at the Armida Hotel. The medical check-up and weight ceremony are scheduled for Friday, starting at 11:00 am, at the same host hotel. The function that 2M Promotions will present this Saturday, in the Miramar walkway, will begin at 5:00 p.m.