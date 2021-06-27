Split from Becker to Osaka: “She is 23 and healthy, where is the pressure?”

After all the fuss it caused Naomi osaka with his controversial decision not to speak to the media, and to withdraw from Roland Garros and Wimbledon 2021, Boris becker He also wanted to record his opinion. The former German player exploded against the number 2 in the world, in a few words that La Nación collects: “Pressure? Isn’t it pressure when you don’t have food? When you have to feed your family and you don’t have a job? pressure? If you can’t deal with the media, you can’t be a professional tennis player. The tour is impossible without the press, and it’s difficult to earn money without it. In the end, it is part of the tennis player’s job and you have to know how to handle it.