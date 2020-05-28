If you need to divide cells in Excel correctly and you have data in a cell that needs to be separated into several columns, you can use the “Text to columns” tool. To give you an example, if you are using Excel, cell A1 shows any name, (name and surname), the Text to columns function can divide the name and surname so that they appear in several columns. In this way, we will explain how to use this function.

How to divide cells in Excel using Text to Columns function?

In order for you to learn how to use the Text to Columns function in Excel, you must follow the steps below. First, before using the Text to Columns function, you must decide whether you want to keep or overwrite the original data. You should start by opening the spreadsheet that needs the rearranged data in Microsoft Excel.

Then, to the right of the column that contains the data, make sure there are as many empty columns as there are words in your first column. For example, if the original column contains your first and last name, then you have to have two blank columns on the right.

Now highlight the cells in the column you want to use. In the toolbar, click on the “Data” tab, then click on the “Text to columns” option. As long as all the names or data contain the same delimiter as space, comma, among others, click on the “Delimited” option. After this, click “Next”.

Depending on your delimiter, choose the option of the check boxes in the window called “Assistant”, to convert text into columns. Names can be separated by a space, so uncheck the boxes that are checked and check the Space box. Leave all other options as default and click Next.

You will be able to see a preview of your converted data

The next screen shows a preview of what your data looks like when it is converted. If your data appears as it should, you now have two options. This way, if you need to leave the original column intact and create two new columns for the first and last name. In the Destination option, change $ A $ 1 to a different cell.

In order for you to do it correctly, you will change the data to cell $ B $ 1. If you agree to the original data being overwritten, leave all options in the default settings. Now, you just have to click “Finish”.

How to split cells using Calc and earlier versions of Excel

This section details the steps to merge cells in Microsoft Excel and Sun OpenOffice Calc. First, you must open Calc or Excel. Now highlight the merged cell you want to divide. Just so you know, a merged cell expands into multiple rows or columns.

Similarly, click the “Merge Cells” button, found on the format bar. Then you can see an example of the button in each of the Excel and Calc versions.

Split cells in Excel if you are user of Microsoft Excel 2000

Unfortunately, dividing a cell in Microsoft Excel 2000 is not as easy as clicking the merge button as we explained earlier. This function was introduced in later versions of Excel 2000. So to divide a cell in Excel 2000 follow the steps below.

First, highlight the merged cell you want to divide. Remember that a combined cell expands into many rows or columns. Now click on the drop-down menu called “Format” and then on the “Alignment” tab. When you’re there, uncheck the checkbox labeled “Merge cells.”

Learn how to divide the non-merged cell using a formula

In Microsoft Excel you can also divide an unmerged cell using the “Text to columns” option. Now, select the cells you want to divide into two cells. In the “Data” tab, click on the “Text to columns” option.

When you are in the Convert Text to Columns Wizard, to divide the text in the cells based on a comma, space or another character, select the “Delimited” option. If you want to divide the text based on a specific number of character lengths, select the “Fixed width” option. Then click the “Next” button.

For the “Delimited” option, you must select the character you want to use to divide the data. For the “Fixed width” option, select where you want to divide the text by clicking on the “Data preview” section that appears in the Wizard window. Finally, click on the “Next” button.

In the last step you have to do, you must select the specific text formatting options for the divided text and you only have to click on the “Finish” button.

