Splendid, Maribel Guardia looks as radiant as ever

There is definitely no day that Maribel Guardia, the beautiful conductive from TV, do not surprise with your great beauty your millions of followers in the social media, because we know well that, day after day, it shares all kinds of visual content, to keep its loyal fans happy, just as it happened on this occasion.

Therefore, from the comfort of his extensive garden, he decided to take a little time to capture all his beauty in a Photography that he later shared publicly from his official profile on Instagram, a photo, with which he has managed to gather up to this moment more than 41 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments that admire his beauty and they are grateful for her existence, as well as, in the same way, some declare their love for her.

We know well that the talent of the beautiful mother of Julián Figueroa to pose, is innate, because as is well known by all, he began his artistic career as model in his native Costa Rica, to later reach the beauty pageant in Mexico and from there we all know his story of fame, thanks to his charisma, sympathy and his incomparable beauty.

In the piece of entertainment that she gave us yesterday afternoon, we can fully appreciate the beauty of the also actress, who whenever she shares a photograph, what stands out most about her is undoubtedly her smile, even more than her athleticism figure and clearly, this detail is always very well received by its fans on the internet.

Lately we have seen that Maribel’s dresses have changed their style a bit, because, a few months ago, she had no problem with sharing all kinds of uncovered outfits, since clearly, she has a practically perfect physiognomy, and she is very proud of her body She showed, however, currently, her dresses are a little more demure and covered, but, this does not mean that she looks phenomenal in all of them.

A lot of Chanel cut, long sleeves and covered chest is what we have seen, however, the detail is that she still uses super fitted dresses, which outline her charming silhouette to the maximum, managing to completely drive her audience crazy.

In addition, he did not leave the opportunity to share a beautiful message with his followers: “With optimism I look for my path, contemplating all the blessings that God has placed in it”, thus demonstrating why she always appears very happy on the networks social.