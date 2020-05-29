Spit the police: Fernando Jiménez, in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic, tried to avoid his arrest in Lakeland, Florida, spitting in the face of the officer who was trying to put him on patrol. Jiménez was detained because he was involved in a violent fight and when officers from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop him, the man threw phlegm into their faces. “How would you respond if someone spit in your face today in the midst of this pandemic?” Said Grady Judd, Polk County Sheriff, about Jiménez’s arrest and that it turned into a tense struggle.

Jiménez, 20, was detained in Lakeland, Florida, amid a fight between several youths reported by neighbors outside the 728 Chestnut Road home in the western Lakeland area, and when Office agents arrived Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) man resisted arrest.

According to a statement from the PCSO when a female officer tried to contain Jiménez, and put him on patrol when the boy was already handcuffed, the young man spat at least twice on the officer and threw phlegm at the officer’s face. Just in times of pandemic due to the coronavirus.

A male officer assisting his partner in the arrest was so angered by Jiménez’s spit that he forced the boy into the patrol, allegedly causing head injuries, although the corporation says it was all accidental during the struggle to stop him.

Some voices in Polk County in Lakeland have risen up against the actions of PCSO officers considering that there was an excessive use of force in Jiménez’s arrest.

However, Grady Judd, the Polk County Sheriff, defended his officers’ procedure against Jiménez’s spit.

“I have built a reputation for doing the right thing,” Judd said in his statement, adding “if there is a rule violation then (the officers) will be held responsible for it … but you can clearly tell them that in these days of coronaviruses … how they would respond if someone spit in their faces today, in the midst of this pandemic, when the state of Florida is in a state of emergency. ”

The incidents occurred, according to the arrest warrant against Jiménez, on Friday, May 8. Erica Jiménez, 22, the boy’s sister, was also detained because she tried to prevent the boy from being detained.

Both Jiménez brothers traveled to the Polk County Jail and, as a protective measure, both were put on anti-spit masks until they reached their cells, authorities said.

Grady Judd detailed that his two officers involved in the arrest of Fernando Jiménez have been examined by the doctors of the corporation to find out if they are carriers of COVID-19 and, so far, both police have given negative results.