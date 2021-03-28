Spirulina, the “superfood” of the Aztecs that can improve strength and endurance

In addition to cocoa, amaranth and chia, the Spirulina is one of the today called “superfoods” that were part of the Aztec diet, it was considered an endurance enhancer. Spirulina is a blue-green cyanobacterium, although it is commonly considered a type of algae. Modern research has confirmed the great nutritional properties of this food.

Spirulina can grow in extreme conditions for most other aquatic organisms. It is believed to be one of the oldest life forms on earth. It is generally grown in artificial or natural lakes, harvested, and freeze-dried.

WebMD shares that the legends say the kingdom’s messengers used the algae to sustain their marathons.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) indicates that the Aztecs identified it as “tecuitlatl” (stone mud, in Nahuatl), they let it dry and then, like a kind of flakes, they consumed them. But after the Conquest it fell into disuse.

Rich in protein

“Spirulina has a protein content of 60%, it is a richer source of protein than most vegetables, and it’s also a good source of beta-carotene, various minerals, and gamma-linolenic acid, an essential fatty acid, ”shares Harvard Health.

A single tablespoon (7 grams) of dried spirulina powder contains 4 grams of protein which is considered of high quality, it has all the essential amino acids. It also provides thiamine, rivoflavin, copper and iron.

It should be mentioned that spirulina is often claimed to contain high levels of vitamin B 12; However, it has pseudovitamin B12, the human body does not absorb its content well.

Source of antioxidants

Spirulina is a rich source of antioxidants, which can protect against oxidative damage. Phycocyanin is the main active compound in spirulina; It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Exercise-induced oxidative damage is a major contributing factor to muscle fatigue.

How can spirulina improve muscle strength and endurance?

Spirulina’s supply of nutrients and antioxidants can contribute to greater muscle strength and endurance during exercise. Healthline explains that Exercise-induced oxidative damage is a major contributing factor to muscle fatigue.

In some human studies, spirulina supplementation has shown a significant increase in exercise performance; fat oxidation; and an increase in the time it took people to fatigue.

Auxiliary in health problems

In addition to having good nutritional properties, the potential of spirulina to treat various health problems continues to be studied, as an aid in the treatment of lipid disorders in diabetics, for the improvement of the immune system in patients with oral cancer, and in hypertensive patients, due to its antihypertensive (blood pressure lowering) effect.

Spirulina consumption

To reduce the bitter taste and improve its taste, spirulina is often mixed with other foods such as yogurts or smoothies.

Harvard Health notes that like other dietary supplements, spirulina is not regulated by the FDA, so there is no guarantee that the product purchased is free of contaminants or contains the amount of spirulina promised on the label.

Consuming spirulina is generally considered safe. Although, since this food may contain phenylalanine, people with phenylketonuria – a disorder in which the body cannot process phenylalanine – should avoid it.

If any medication is taken, the doctor should be informed about the consumption of spirulina, in order to avoid any type of interaction.

