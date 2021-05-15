‘Spirited Away‘returns to Spanish cinemas on May 21. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the premiere in Japan of the iconic Studio Ghibli film, Vrtigo Films has decided to re-release it in theaters in our country.

This film, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, marked the future of the studio in a very important way, being a worldwide milestone. It is one of the top works of world animation and today it is still considered one of the best films ever made within the animated category and even outside it. In fact, it was chosen by BBC Culture as one of the 100 best films of the 21st century.

On ‘Spirited Away‘we are faced with an explosion of fantasy that tells us the story of Chihiro, a girl who has accidentally entered a world inhabited by ancient gods and magical beings, dominated by the evil Yubaba, a sorceress harp. Fortunately Chihiro meets the enigmatic Haku to help her survive in this strange and wonderful land.

