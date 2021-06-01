Spirited Away, Miyazaki’s masterpiece, turns 20 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Spirited Away, Hayao Miyazaki’s masterpiece, has returned to theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary since its premiere in his native country, since it hit theaters in Japan on July 20, 2001. The only animated film to rise with the Golden Bear at the Berlin Festival and the only Japanese production to obtain the Oscar for best animated film, two decades later its importance and its legacy continue to be fundamental not only for Studio Ghibli, but for the animation industry in general.

Considered one of the best films in the history of animation by Time Out magazine, the importance of Spirited Away transcends its success at the box office (the first foreign feature film to gross more than 200 million dollars worldwide before its release). landing in the United States) and criticism, because for the factory it began to be important when its production began.

There is an essential factor in the filming of Spirited Away and that is that it began three years after the premiere of what was Miyazaki’s masterpiece, Princess Mononoke, with which he had announced, for the first time, his intention to retire. The feat of feudal Japan had left the filmmaker exhausted, to this was added the premature death of what was to be one of the generational relays of the factory, Yoshifumi Kondô, director of Whispers of the heart, who died on January 21 1998, victim of an aneurysm.