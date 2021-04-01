Spirit Untamed releases new movie trailer

The new trailer for the Spirit Untamed movie has already been released that has all DreamWorks fans on the lookout

The company Dreamworks has released the official trailer for his upcoming animated adventure called Spirit Untamed, which tells the story of Lucky, a young woman who forms a special bond with a wild horse whose invincible spirit matches her own. Dreamworks has already released a shorter trailer with an uplifting remix of “Wildest Dreams” from Taylor Swift two weeks ago. But trailer Complete takes the adventure to the next level for this story.

The first part of trailer official develops the story beyond what is shown in the teaser. In the new trailer Shorter shows of the late mother of Lucky, Milagro Navarro, of whom Lucky he inherited his wild and adventurous nature. But the infantry of Lucky they bring her to the watchful eye of her aunt Cora and her father Jim in the town of Miradero.

About the trailer

In the first trailer you can also see Lucky making new friends, Pru Granger and Abigail Stone, who along with Lucky they fight against her father’s attempts to keep her safe. This new trailer shows once again the new version of “Wildest DreamsWhile showing clips from Lucky joining his new horse friend, a wild mustang named Spirit. At the end of the trailer, you can see that Lucky and his friends must rescue the family from Spirit of a band of horsemen who want to sell the animals. However, the trailer ends on a light note, as Lucky and his new friends have a great love for marshmallows.

Origins of the film

Spirit Untamed it’s the last of the series Spirit from Dreamworks . The movie of the year 2002 Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, which was nominated for a Oscar and was adapted into the Emmy winning series Spirit Riding Free.

When will it be released?

Spirit Untamed hits theaters on June 4 of this year, all fans are waiting for this great film that will make more than one remember the extraordinary Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.

Spirit Untamed Synopsis Spirit Untamed

When the young girl Lucky prescott Forced to move from her big city home to a small border town, she becomes a fish out of water. But his life takes an unexpected turn forever when he makes new friends, and forms a special and unbreakable bond with a wild horse named Spirit.

Toys from this great movie are already being made

Spirit, the famous free-spirited steed will ride again in June with the premiere of the new movie Spirit Untamed, a new movie starring the company DreamWorks Animation. It was recently revealed that the famous toy company Mattel is in charge of making toys worthy of this great production.