If we can all agree on something, it is that both video games and animals are among the best things in this world. So if, to those two, we add a good story and the beautiful Nordic landscapes of northern Europe, we will have as a result, a round work. Broadly speaking, that is Spirit of the North, the game of Infuse Studio, which already has a release date for Nintendo Switch.

Spirit of the North: An Incredible Adventure Through the Cold Lands of Iceland

Spirit of the North it is an adventure in third person, in which we visit the impressive and mysterious lands of Iceland. In addition, the story takes as its roots some passages typical of Nordic folklore. We will put ourselves in the shoes of a Red foxwhose life is intertwined with that of the guardian of the Northern Lights, the spirit of a female of the same species. We will explore typical landscapes of the area, such as the tundra, glaciers, or steep mountain slopes. All this, with the company of the guardian, who will help us to solve the different puzzles that we meet, as we discover the origins of an ancient civilization. A beautiful visual section, as well as an orchestral soundtrack, are the perfect accessories to accompany us on this interesting adventure.

Spirit of the North, of which, until now, we did not know the launch date, will arrive in digital format at eShop from Nintendo Switch the May 7th At a price of € 20.99. Also, as we discussed a little over a month ago, the game will have a physical edition with extra contentby the hand of Signature Edition. In Spain, said version will be distributed by Disc Advance, but we still don’t know when. Of course, through the distributor’s Twitter account, it has been revealed that it will reach both Playstation 4, how Nintendo Switch during the next summer.

