Spirit Awards 2021: Winners List

With the 93rd Academy Awards just days away, the Film Independent Spirit Awards finally handed out their honors for best independent film.
Traditionally held on the eve of the Oscars and honoring film achievements made by around 20 million ceremonies, this year’s ceremony hosted by Melissa Villasenor took place during the week in primetime for the first time.
Also new this year, the awards recognize outstanding achievements in television and streaming. There is not always a relationship between these awards and the Oscars, but the last few years have coincided some occasions: ‘Moonlight’, ‘Spotlight’, ‘Birdman’ and ’12 Years a Slave ‘won the Best Picture award.
Top Oscar nominee ‘Nomadland’ continued its winning streak, taking home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing and Best Cinematography. Riz Ahmed Y Carey Mulligan were the winning performers for ‘Sound of metal’ and ‘A promising woman’.
On the television side, ‘I Could Destroy You’ and Unorthodox were winners, with the former taking Best Cast in a New Series, Screenplay and Best New Scripted Series, and the second honoring both actors, Shira haas Y Amit rahav.
Below you can see the full list of winners
BEST FILM
First cow
The mother of blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Minari
Never, almost never, sometimes, always
Nomadland
BEST PREMIUM OPERA
I carry you with me
The forty-year-old version
Miss juneteenth
Nine days
Sound of metal
BEST DIRECTOR
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Emerald Fennell (A Promising Young Woman)
Eliza Hittman (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)
Kelly Reichardt (First Cow)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
BEST SCREENPLAY
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Emerald Fennell (A Promising Young Woman)
Eliza Hittman (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)
Mike Makowsky (Bad Education)
Alice Wu (Half Conquest)
BEST FIRST SCRIPT
Kitty Green (The Assistant)
Noah Hutton (Lapsis)
Channing Godfrey Peoples (Miss Juneteenth)
Andy Siara (Palm Springs)
James Sweeney (Straight Up)
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
The killing of two lovers
Black legend
Lingua franca
Residue
Saint Frances
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (The Mother of the Blues)
Adarsh Gourav (White Tiger)
Rob Morgan (Bull)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth)
Viola Davis (The Mother of the Blues)
Sidney Flanigan (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)
Julia Garner (The Assistant)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (A Promising Young Woman)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Colman Domingo (The mother of blues)
Orion Lee (First Cow)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Glynn Turman (The Mother of Blues)
Benedict Wong (Nine Days)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Alexis Chikaeze (Miss Juneteenth)
Yeri Han (Minari)
Valerie Mahaffey (French Exit)
Talia Ryder (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)
Yu-jung Youn (Minari)
BEST PHOTOGRAPH
Jay Keitel (She Dies Tomorrow)
Shabier Kirchner (Bull)
Michael Latham (The Assistant)
Hélène Louvart (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)
Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)
BEST ASSEMBLY
Andy Canny (The Invisible Man)
Scott Cummings (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)
Merawi Gerima (Residue)
Enat Sidi (I Carry You With Me)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Bacurau (Brazil)
The disciple (India)
La nuit des rois (Ivory Coast)
Preparations to be together for an unknown period of time (Hungary)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Collective
Crip camp
Dick johnson is dead
The mole agent
Time
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD (Award to a filmmaker has not received appropriate recognition)
David Midell, The killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Annie Silverstein, Bull
Ekwa Msangi by Farewell Love
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD (Award for an emerging nonfiction filmmaker who has not yet received significant recognition.)
Cecilia Aldarondo, Landfall
Elizabeth Lo, Stray
Elegance Bratton by Pier Kids
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD FOR BEST CASTING
One night in Miami
BEST NON-FICTION OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
City so real
Immigration Nation
Love Fraud
We’re here
BEST FICTION SERIES
A teacher
Could destroy you
Little america
Small Ax
Unorthodox
BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Abby McEnany (Work in Progress)
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never have I)
Jordan Kristine Seamón (We Are Who We Are)
BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES
Conphidance (Little America)
Adam Ali (Little America)
Nicco Annan (P-Valley)
Amit Rahav (Unorthodox)
Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero)
BEST CAST IN A SERIES
Could destroy you (Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight)
