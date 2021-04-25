Spirit Awards 2021: Winners List

With the 93rd Academy Awards just days away, the Film Independent Spirit Awards finally handed out their honors for best independent film.

Traditionally held on the eve of the Oscars and honoring film achievements made by around 20 million ceremonies, this year’s ceremony hosted by Melissa Villasenor took place during the week in primetime for the first time.

Also new this year, the awards recognize outstanding achievements in television and streaming. There is not always a relationship between these awards and the Oscars, but the last few years have coincided some occasions: ‘Moonlight’, ‘Spotlight’, ‘Birdman’ and ’12 Years a Slave ‘won the Best Picture award.

Top Oscar nominee ‘Nomadland’ continued its winning streak, taking home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing and Best Cinematography. Riz Ahmed Y Carey Mulligan were the winning performers for ‘Sound of metal’ and ‘A promising woman’.

On the television side, ‘I Could Destroy You’ and Unorthodox were winners, with the former taking Best Cast in a New Series, Screenplay and Best New Scripted Series, and the second honoring both actors, Shira haas Y Amit rahav.

Below you can see the full list of winners



BEST FILM

First cow

The mother of blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Minari

Never, almost never, sometimes, always

Nomadland

BEST PREMIUM OPERA

I carry you with me

The forty-year-old version

Miss juneteenth

Nine days

Sound of metal

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Emerald Fennell (A Promising Young Woman)

Eliza Hittman (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)

Kelly Reichardt (First Cow)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Emerald Fennell (A Promising Young Woman)

Eliza Hittman (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)

Mike Makowsky (Bad Education)

Alice Wu (Half Conquest)

BEST FIRST SCRIPT

Kitty Green (The Assistant)

Noah Hutton (Lapsis)

Channing Godfrey Peoples (Miss Juneteenth)

Andy Siara (Palm Springs)

James Sweeney (Straight Up)

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

The killing of two lovers

Black legend

Lingua franca

Residue

Saint Frances

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (The Mother of the Blues)

Adarsh ​​Gourav (White Tiger)

Rob Morgan (Bull)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth)

Viola Davis (The Mother of the Blues)

Sidney Flanigan (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)

Julia Garner (The Assistant)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (A Promising Young Woman)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Colman Domingo (The mother of blues)

Orion Lee (First Cow)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Glynn Turman (The Mother of Blues)

Benedict Wong (Nine Days)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alexis Chikaeze (Miss Juneteenth)

Yeri Han (Minari)

Valerie Mahaffey (French Exit)

Talia Ryder (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)

Yu-jung Youn (Minari)

BEST PHOTOGRAPH

Jay Keitel (She Dies Tomorrow)

Shabier Kirchner (Bull)

Michael Latham (The Assistant)

Hélène Louvart (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)

Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)

BEST ASSEMBLY

Andy Canny (The Invisible Man)

Scott Cummings (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)

Merawi Gerima (Residue)

Enat Sidi (I Carry You With Me)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Bacurau (Brazil)

The disciple (India)

La nuit des rois (Ivory Coast)

Preparations to be together for an unknown period of time (Hungary)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Collective

Crip camp

Dick johnson is dead

The mole agent

Time

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD (Award to a filmmaker has not received appropriate recognition)

David Midell, The killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Annie Silverstein, Bull

Ekwa Msangi by Farewell Love

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD (Award for an emerging nonfiction filmmaker who has not yet received significant recognition.)

Cecilia Aldarondo, Landfall

Elizabeth Lo, Stray

Elegance Bratton by Pier Kids

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD FOR BEST CASTING

One night in Miami

BEST NON-FICTION OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

City so real

Immigration Nation

Love Fraud

We’re here

BEST FICTION SERIES

A teacher

Could destroy you

Little america

Small Ax

Unorthodox

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Abby McEnany (Work in Progress)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never have I)

Jordan Kristine Seamón (We Are Who We Are)

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES

Conphidance (Little America)

Adam Ali (Little America)

Nicco Annan (P-Valley)

Amit Rahav (Unorthodox)

Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero)

BEST CAST IN A SERIES

Could destroy you (Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight)

