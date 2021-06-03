‘Spiriman’ announces a relapse of cancer: “My tumor has awakened”

The famous doctor Jesus Candel, alias ‘Spiriman’, known for his videos on social networks that have aroused applause and controversy over the years, has published a video on Facebook where he announces to his followers that have had a relapse of cancer.

“My tumor has awakened. A hug to all and God bless you. Encourage family members and awaken your inner strength to all of us who face this disease. #Cancer. It is difficult to do it, but there are no more balls, “he wrote in the video of the social network, before giving way to his own words.

“I have to tell you that my tumor has awakened. I have some bone injuries, injuries in two vertebrae, in the sternum and the clavicle. My liver injury has grown and my lymph nodes are swollen. It can happen and has happened, “he says about the results of the CT scan that had been performed.

“They now play tests, biopsies, maybe new chemo; I’ve already cried what I had to cry, “he explains.

“The word cancer is rare, but I am trying to face it in a different way, because this disease brings a lot of sadness to relatives and losses, many people you meet die”

With a voice choking with emotion, he assures: “All of you who have problems, it is not worth worrying about, because when you have the bug in here it is forever.”

Now, he explains, they will relocate as a doctor in the new Oncology Patient Support Unit. “Many of you give a lot of encouragement, tranquility and peace and I thank you, for that I want to transmit it to those people and I try to help them. I am with them, we have to teach this society that it complicates everything so much that it is not worth it, that you can do things well and all live more calmly, “he says in the video before stopping to lie down and meditate. “These last two months I have not“.